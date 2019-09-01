As Csx (CSX) Market Valuation Declined, Utah Retirement Systems Trimmed Its Holding; Southport Management Has Cut Its Air Lease (AL) Position by $343.49 Million; Market Value Rose

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 20,343 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698.78M, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $41.54. About 406,698 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 15/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 5,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 146,588 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.97 million, down from 151,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $67.02. About 3.20M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 14/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ELKHART & WESTERN RAILROAD CO.–ACQUISITION AND OPERATION EXEMPTION–LINE OF CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC. – 03/20/2018; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEES DOMESTIC COAL CONTINUING LONGTERM STRUCTURAL DECLINE; 29/05/2018 – CSX Recognizes 64 Customers with Chemical Safety Excellence Award; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SEES SETTING OPERATING RECORDS AT END OF 2Q AND INTO 3Q; 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS- FCR LLC — AQUISTION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORATION, INC; 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD `SLIGHT SEQUENTIAL IMPROVEMENT’ ON PRICING EX-COAL; 08/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – CSX Names Angela C. Williams Vice President and Corporate Controller

Southport Management Llc, which manages about $21.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.09B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $792.58M for 16.59 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 8,284 shares to 36,806 shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,712 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

