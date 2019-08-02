As Csx (CSX) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Alleghany Trimmed Holding by $55.06 Million; As Fidelity Southern (LION) Market Value Were Volatile, Meeder Asset Management Raised Its Position

Alleghany Corp decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 18.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp sold 744,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 3.26 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243.61M, down from 4.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $66.94. About 4.14 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 18/04/2018 – Rail operator CSX tops profit estimates on cost-cutting boost; 23/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN RALEIGH COUNTY, W. VA; 18/04/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $65; 05/04/2018 – CSX CORP EX. CEO HUNTER HARRISON’S 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $151.1 MLN, INCLUDING $115.9 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS; 15/03/2018 – Potomac Shores Train Station Moving Forward Following Signed Agreement Between Virginia DRPT And CSX Transportation; 23/04/2018 – DJ CSX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSX); 17/04/2018 – U.S. railroad CSX’s quarterly profit soars as costs fall; 23/04/2018 – CSX REPORTS OPERATING MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 23/04/2018 – CSX CORP – BRIAN BARR, VICE PRESIDENT OF MECHANICAL, WILL MOVE INTO NEW ROLE OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING AND MECHANICAL

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fidelity Southern Corp (LION) by 3932% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 15,728 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 16,128 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $443,000, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $856.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 1.15M shares traded or 636.63% up from the average. Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LION News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 Fidelity Southern Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Dir Harp Jr Gifts 800 Of Fidelity Southern Corp; 19/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern 1Q EPS 43c; 03/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 10-11; 19/04/2018 – FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $34.8 MLN VS $32.2 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LION)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold LION shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 17.71 million shares or 6.52% less from 18.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Capital Limited Co (Trc) accumulated 619 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com reported 117,800 shares. Salem Invest Counselors stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). California-based California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Art Advisors Ltd Com reported 0.01% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). 24,387 were accumulated by Millennium. Css Il reported 10,854 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Mgmt Communications holds 0.01% or 22,563 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 64,260 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) for 7,447 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation reported 27,674 shares stake. Renaissance Limited has 261,950 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Guardian Advisors LP owns 22,650 shares. Northern accumulated 273,194 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $316,990 activity. SHEPHERD W CLYDE III had bought 426 shares worth $11,990 on Thursday, February 14.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icu Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 1,267 shares to 308 shares, valued at $74,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 1,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,556 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penobscot Invest Mgmt holds 0.69% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 43,660 shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Lc owns 11,308 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Inc Ca stated it has 650 shares. Odey Asset Management Group Limited reported 1,600 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 0.09% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 1.95M shares. 43.42M were accumulated by Capital Rech Investors. 52,488 are held by Murphy Capital. Moreover, Rockland Tru has 0.02% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Andra Ap invested in 8,200 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Mngmt Ltd holds 0.23% or 457,220 shares. Moreover, Johnson Investment Counsel has 0.06% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 34,723 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.21% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 13,993 shares. 5,416 are owned by Perritt Cap. Gotham Asset Mgmt owns 575,795 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. 1,347 were accumulated by Cwm Lc.