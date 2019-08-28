As Csx Corp. (CSX) Stock Declined, Edgepoint Investment Group Lifted Its Position; As Emerson Electric (Emr) (EMR) Share Value Declined, Corbyn Investment Management Decreased Holding by $401,268

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp. (CSX) by 0.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 22,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 10.01 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $749.13 million, up from 9.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $65.04. About 684,411 shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX earnings jump with turnround efforts on track under new CEO; 19/03/2018 – CSX: Glassman Agreed to Stay on Through June 30 to Assist With Transition; 09/03/2018 – CSX Corporation President & CEO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 22/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 06/04/2018 – Deceased CSX Chief Hunter Harrison Was Among Top-Paid CEOs; 17/04/2018 – CSX’s On-Time Trains Help New CEO Foote Boost Quarterly Profit; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SAYS EXPORT COAL VOLUME COULD REACH 40 MLN TONS IN ’18; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO FOOTE SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 29/05/2018 – CSX at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Emerson Electric (Emr) (EMR) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 5,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 41,563 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, down from 47,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Emerson Electric (Emr) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.46. About 293,122 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED IMPACT OF TOOLS & TEST DIVESTITURE ON EPS AND CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS, TEST EQUIPMENT BUSINESS FROM TEXTRON TO; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Brands Include Greenlee, Klauke; 23/04/2018 – Emerson College Launches New Online Master of Science Program in Communication Disorders, Speech@Emerson; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Net $482M; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON SEES 2018 EPS $3.10-$3.20, SAW $3.05-$3.15, EST. $3.13; 23/04/2018 – Emerson Adds Support for the Google Assistant to Award-Winning Sensi Smart Thermostat Platform

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.