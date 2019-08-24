As Csx Corp. (CSX) Share Value Declined, Holder Decatur Capital Management Has Trimmed by $2.67 Million Its Holding; Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (MMT) Shareholder 1607 Capital Partners Cut Stake by $1.27 Million

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (MMT) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc sold 254,499 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70M, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $379.46M market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.85. About 178,552 shares traded or 15.48% up from the average. MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Csx Corp. (CSX) by 22.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 36,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 123,625 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.25M, down from 159,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $64.62. About 4.48 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Net $695M; 14/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 18/04/2018 – Rail operator CSX tops profit estimates on cost-cutting boost; 17/04/2018 – U.S. railroad CSX’s quarterly profit soars as costs fall; 19/03/2018 – CSX Names Angela C. Williams Vice President and Corporate Controller; 17/04/2018 – CSX GIVES SHARE REPURCHASE AMOUNT IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 65C; 09/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Will Lead the Company’s Intensified Focus on Safety

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Ltd Dur Income F (EVV) by 153,100 shares to 2.26 million shares, valued at $28.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliancebernstein Natl Muni (AFB) by 102,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 726,068 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Cr Allctn Inc Tr (BTZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold MMT shares while 11 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 11.45 million shares or 5.26% more from 10.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 72,846 shares. Capital Inv Advsr Limited Company owns 13,105 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Natl Bank accumulated 2,633 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 814,531 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) for 10,931 shares. Moreover, 1607 Capital Prtn Ltd Liability has 0.31% invested in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) for 1.00 million shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 538,771 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc Tn holds 4,900 shares. Lakeview Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 15,315 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Suntrust Banks invested in 24,157 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited owns 12,500 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 15,425 are held by Stellar Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Raymond James Finance Advsrs holds 141,890 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Crow Point Prtn Limited Liability holds 0.15% or 153,500 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na owns 11,764 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00M and $517.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) by 33,678 shares to 117,128 shares, valued at $8.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 38,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).