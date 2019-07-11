As Csx Com (CSX) Stock Rose, Harvest Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $355,200; As Hilton Food Group Plc (HAS) Share Price Rose, Willis Investment Counsel Increased Stake

Harvest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp Com (CSX) by 118.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,850 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $76.58. About 2.93 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 19/03/2018 – CSX: Glassman Agreed to Stay on Through June 30 to Assist With Transition; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C; 23/04/2018 – CSX CORP – BRIAN BARR, VICE PRESIDENT OF MECHANICAL, WILL MOVE INTO NEW ROLE OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING AND MECHANICAL; 02/04/2018 – NorthJersey.com: Dumont administrator Thomas Richards on a mission to safeguard CSX rails; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE BOOSTED FB, MSFT, WYNN, CSX, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 12/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 09/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 65C; 16/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 25/04/2018 – CSX Employee Recognized with Industry Award for Environmental Excellence

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Hilton Food Group Plc (HAS) by 125.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 116,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 210,461 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, up from 93,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Hilton Food Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $108.3. About 643,177 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 12.43% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch(R) in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q CALL HAS BEGUN; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Loss $112.5M; 17/05/2018 – HASBRO REPORTS ADDED $500M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION & QTRLY; 07/03/2018 UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson; 16/04/2018 – Hasbro Announces Toy Recycling Program, Offers Free Recycling for Well-Loved Toys and Games; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro buys Power Rangers from Haim Saban; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Loss/Shr 90c; 29/05/2018 – WizKids Announces Betrayal at House on the Hill Upgrade Kit

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc New (NYSE:VZ) by 334,323 shares to 98,600 shares, valued at $10.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Elec Co by 183,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,200 shares, and cut its stake in Total Sa (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold HAS shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Service Automobile Association has 0.02% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur holds 1.61% or 30,000 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Foster And Motley invested 0.49% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Stonebridge Advisors Limited Liability reported 10,950 shares. Channing Management Ltd Liability Co reported 68,668 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Beaconlight Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Ipg Investment Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 4,000 shares. Chilton Invest Limited Liability holds 0.44% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) or 148,066 shares. Donaldson Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 18,752 shares. Portland Global Advisors Llc accumulated 35,692 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc owns 0% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 6,085 shares. Artisan Prtn Partnership accumulated 957,518 shares. Moreover, Swiss Bank has 0.04% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 444,446 shares.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $304.58 million activity.