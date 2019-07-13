As Csx Com (CSX) Stock Rose, Harvest Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position by $355,200; Newell Brands (NWL) Holding Increased by Proxima Capital Management Llc

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 372,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, up from 333,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $14.95. About 2.17M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 16/03/2018 – Carl C. Icahn, Affiliates Report Stake In Newell Brands; 09/03/2018 – Starboard Issues Letter to Newell Shareholders; 11/04/2018 – Starboard Value LP Has 3.8% Stake in Newell; 23/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ANDREW LANGHAM HAS AGREED TO STEP DOWN FROM BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND DAVID ATCHISON WILL NOT STAND FOR ELECTION; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands 1Q EPS 11c; 27/03/2018 – Newell Brands: New Board Focused on Acclerated Transformation Plan, Reigniting Core Business Performance; 04/04/2018 – STARBOARD FILES NEWELL BRANDS PROXY STATEMENT; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees Reduction of More Than 30 ERP Systems to Two by End of 2019; 04/04/2018 – Starboard Proceeds With Proxy Fight at Newell Despite Icahn Deal; 27/03/2018 – NEWELL: BOARD FOCUSED TO DRIVE TRANSFORMATION PLAN INTO ACTION

Harvest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp Com (CSX) by 118.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,850 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $78.58. About 3.34M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 23.8% IN 1Q; 05/04/2018 – CSX CORP EX. CEO HUNTER HARRISON’S 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $151.1 MLN, INCLUDING $115.9 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS; 08/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPERATING INCOME $1.04B, EST. $913.8M; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q REV. $2.88B, EST. $2.79B; 30/05/2018 – CSX: RAIL INDUSTY IS NOT BEHIND TRUCKS ON AUTONOMOUS TECHNOLOGY; 18/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 65C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth reported 810 shares. Cadence Bancshares Na invested 0.09% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Us Retail Bank De owns 0.1% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 481,061 shares. Permanens Cap Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 52,225 shares. Smithfield Trust stated it has 0.01% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Maryland-based Fincl Advantage Incorporated has invested 0.07% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Heritage Wealth Advsrs stated it has 22,611 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.13% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 223,331 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.21% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 66,856 shares. New York-based Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora reported 2,475 shares. 65,330 were reported by Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited Com. Kbc Group Inc Nv invested in 486,666 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt invested in 6,601 shares. 31,900 are held by Quantitative Invest Limited Liability Corporation.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $304.58 million activity.

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 20, 2019 : MSFT, FAST, QQQ, BBVA, AMCR, GE, T, FDC, PFE, CSX, AMD, CMCSA – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is CSX (CSX) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CSX Announces Record First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CSX Stock Rises 38% in a Year: What’s Driving the Rally? – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Introducing the Farmers Marketâ„¢ Collection by Yankee Candle® – PRNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Newell Brands’ Q1 Results Offer A Glimmer Of Hope – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Newell Brands Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – Business Wire” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Newell Brands (NWL) Down 8.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Newell Brands: Are The Lows In? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Systems invested in 714,928 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Green Square Cap Ltd Liability Company accumulated 64,192 shares. Bancshares Of America Corporation De, North Carolina-based fund reported 2.25 million shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv accumulated 618 shares. Shell Asset Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 31,922 shares. Kings Point Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Salzhauer Michael reported 67,343 shares. Seabridge Invest Advsrs Llc accumulated 0.85% or 164,977 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). M&T National Bank & Trust holds 172,484 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 183,241 shares. 37,782 are held by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Pennsylvania accumulated 30,279 shares. Pacific Investment Mgmt holds 0.05% or 15,755 shares in its portfolio. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.12% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).