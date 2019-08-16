As Csx Com (CSX) Stock Declined, Holder Harvest Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake; Pretium Resources (PVG) Shareholder Van Eck Associates Has Decreased Holding by $20.92 Million

Harvest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp Com (CSX) by 118.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 8,850 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $65.09. About 3.70M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 18/04/2018 – Rail operator CSX tops profit estimates on cost-cutting boost; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q EPS 78c; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Rev $2.88B; 17/04/2018 – CSX TO ANALYZE LOWERING RATES TO GAIN UTILITY COAL BUSINESS; 17/04/2018 – CSX earnings jump with turnround efforts on track under new CEO; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEEING VOLUME RETURN THAT LEFT BECAUSE OF SERVICE ISSUES; 19/03/2018 – CSX: Glassman Agreed to Stay on Through June 30 to Assist With Transition; 16/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 23/04/2018 – CSX Corp Names Brian Barr as Senior Vice Pres of Engineering and Mechanical; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Operating Income $1.04 Billion

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased its stake in Pretium Resources Inc (PVG) by 10.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 2.62M shares as the company’s stock rose 47.68% . The institutional investor held 22.63 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.71 million, down from 25.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Pretium Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.98% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $12.31. About 2.09M shares traded or 1.16% up from the average. Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) has risen 31.71% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PVG News: 10/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pretium Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 05/04/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES PVG.TO , ARCELORMITTAL MT.AS , VALE VALE3.SA , ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : RBC REMOVES FROM GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 11/05/2018 – Pretium Resources Inc.: Annual General Meeting Voting Results; 08/03/2018 PRETIUM RESOURCES INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.01; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q WORKING CAPITAL $40.6M; 10/05/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 3.0C; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Rev $89.4M; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q ADJ EPS 7.0C; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q ADJ EPS 7.0C, EST. 3.8C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.21% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Moreover, Veritable LP has 0.04% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 25,215 shares. Cap Inv Counsel Incorporated invested 0.12% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.15% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Sageworth stated it has 1,434 shares. Northcoast Asset Ltd Company reported 0.32% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 133,000 shares. M Securities Inc reported 0.1% stake. Moneta Ltd Company accumulated 6,656 shares. Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 95,906 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Castleark Management Ltd Llc has 1.32% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 467,185 shares. Coldstream Capital Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 2,937 shares. State Street holds 0.19% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 32.29 million shares. Grandfield And Dodd Lc holds 9,100 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru Llc holds 8.85 million shares.

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53B and $20.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (NYSE:GS) by 5,370 shares to 23,648 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Two Harbors Investment Corp by 72,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 595,754 shares, and has risen its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).