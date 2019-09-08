As Csx Com (CSX) Share Price Declined, Harvest Capital Management Upped Its Stake by $355,200; Estabrook Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by $82.72 Million as Stock Rose

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 795 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 45,585 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74B, up from 44,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 4.87 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Harvest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp Com (CSX) by 118.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 8,850 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $67.52. About 3.87 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 08/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Financial Officer to Address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation Conference; 29/05/2018 – CSX Recognizes 64 Customers with Chemical Safety Excellence Award; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SEES SETTING OPERATING RECORDS AT END OF 2Q AND INTO 3Q; 30/05/2018 – CSX: RAIL INDUSTY IS NOT BEHIND TRUCKS ON AUTONOMOUS TECHNOLOGY; 17/04/2018 – CSX Doubles Profit as Cuts Pick Up Steam; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR REDUCED JPM, ORCL, GIS, ROST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 05/03/2018 CSX Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 ex-employees sue CSX after being fired or suspended for taking family medical leave; 23/04/2018 – CSX Announces Operating Management Changes

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $603.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX) by 113 shares to 15,716 shares, valued at $2.03B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corporation De by 500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,600 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

More important recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Procter & Gamble Executives Break Down Their Best Growth Quarter in a Decade – Yahoo Finance”, Fool.com published: “3 Great Stocks for Low-Risk Investors – The Motley Fool” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble is a Hot Investment Pick Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.