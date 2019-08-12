As Csg Systems Intl (CSGS) Stock Price Rose, Holder Btim Increased Stake; Southwest Airlines (LUV) Holder Provident Trust Co Lifted Position by $45.49 Million as Stock Value Declined

Btim Corp increased its stake in Csg Systems Intl Inc (CSGS) by 7.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 36,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.78% . The institutional investor held 533,013 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.55 million, up from 496,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Csg Systems Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $49.95. About 61,107 shares traded. CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) has risen 26.89% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGS News: 21/05/2018 – CSG Systems International Approves Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL INC – NEW DEBT AGREEMENT INCREASED CSG’S LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES POSITION BY ABOUT $30 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Statement from Lanny J. Davis, attorney for CSG; 02/05/2018 – CSG Systems 1Q Adj EPS 69c; 08/03/2018 – CSG Systems Gets New Debt Agremeent, Reducing Interest Rate and Increasing Liquidity About $30M; 02/05/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.81 TO $2.93, EST. $2.80 (2 EST.); 31/05/2018 – GCI Launches New Data Compliance Solution with CSG; 16/04/2018 – CSG Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – CSG Systems Gets $350M Credit Agreemen; 31/05/2018 – CSG HOLDINGS LTD CSGJ.J – FY REVENUE INCREASED BY 22% TO R2,13 BLN

Provident Trust Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines (LUV) by 31.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co bought 892,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 3.72 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.06M, up from 2.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $49.74. About 1.26M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 11/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Recognized At This Year’s Freddie Awards; 17/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Passenger rushed to hospital following emergency landing in Philadelphia after engine reportedly; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SEES `STRONG EARNINGS, MARGINS’ FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Air Says No Cracks Found in Engine Blade Checks So Far; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – LUV: POSSIBLE ACQUISITIONS `CLEARLY NOT A FOCUS RIGHT NOW’; 20/04/2018 – FAA RULE COVERS CHECKS ON ENGINE FAN BLADES AFTER LUV ACCIDENT; 17/04/2018 – NYC-to-Dallas Southwest Jet Is Forced to Land With Engine Damage; 02/05/2018 – CBS 6 Albany – WRGB: #BREAKING: Southwest plane with broken window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST CANCELED 500 FLIGHTS TO ALLOW FOR FAN BLADE REVIEWS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Bank The invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.24% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Co reported 66,731 shares. 854 are owned by Cls Invs Limited Liability Co. Stanley reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has 88,868 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp has 52,379 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fdx Advisors Incorporated owns 4,689 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Everence Mgmt has 0.09% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 5,469 are held by North Star Mgmt. Susquehanna Int Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 318,041 shares. Jfs Wealth Lc owns 500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bank invested in 316,475 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Commerce Bankshares reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is It Time To Fall In LUV With Southwest Airlines? – Seeking Alpha” on November 14, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Southwest Airlines Co.â€™s (NYSE:LUV) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Airline Stock Roundup: Q2 Earnings Beat at AAL, LUV, ALK & SAVE – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Southwest Airlines declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vic Keller Joins Optym Board of Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold CSGS shares while 55 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 32.00 million shares or 0.50% less from 32.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mngmt Ltd Co owns 105,402 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Credit Suisse Ag reported 38,203 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 25,080 were reported by Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,882 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors Inc holds 0.01% or 8,333 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 3.82 million shares in its portfolio. 18,200 are owned by Macquarie Group Ltd. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans owns 53,364 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 229,353 were reported by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo &. Prudential Public Llc has 238,800 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 0% invested in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) for 17,168 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) or 75,759 shares. Btim Corp reported 0.31% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). The New York-based Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us has invested 0.05% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS).

More notable recent CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Aug 05, 2019 – Massey, Quick & Co., LLC Buys Ball Corp, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF – GuruFocus.com” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CSG Systems International declares $0.21 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on November 19, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “CSG Journey Orchestration Solution Powers a Customer-centric Experience in Today’s Digital World – Business Wire” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CSG Systems: Consistently Hiking Its Quarterly Dividends, With More Room To Grow – Seeking Alpha” published on December 01, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 36,320 shares to 527,707 shares, valued at $36.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ww Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,146 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).