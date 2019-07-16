As Csg Systems Int’l (CSGS) Share Value Rose, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Increased by $2.74 Million Its Stake; As Hologic (Put) (HOLX) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Pioneer Investment Management Has Decreased Holding by $91.00 Million

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Hologic Inc (Put) (HOLX) by 93.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 1.90 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 121,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87 million, down from 2.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hologic Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $47.08. About 1.89M shares traded or 16.51% up from the average. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 17.21% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 14/05/2018 – hologic, inc. | myosure manual tissue removal device | K173901 | 05/08/2018 |; 26/03/2018 – HOLOGIC INC HOLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA AUTHORIZATION TO MARKET SCULPSURE® LASER FOR NON-INVASIVE BODY CONTOURING (LIPOLYSIS) OF THE BACK, INNER AND OUTER THIGHS, AND UNDER THE CHIN; 24/04/2018 – Women’s Health Company Hologic and Actor, Director Aisha Tyler Partner to Help the One in Five Women Suffering in Silence with; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Rev $789.3M; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE; 19/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hologic, Inc./; 19/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Hologic, Inc./; 24/04/2018 – Women’s Health Company Hologic and Actor, Director Aisha Tyler Partner to Help the One in Five Women Suffering in Silence with Heavy Periods; 25/04/2018 – FDA Approval of ThinPrep® Integrated lmager Expands Automated Imaging for Pap Testing to More Labs

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Csg Systems Int’l Inc (CSGS) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 65,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 517,838 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.91 million, up from 452,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Csg Systems Int’l Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 133,896 shares traded. CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) has risen 17.66% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGS News: 21/05/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL INC – JOHNS’ APPOINTMENT AS CFO FOLLOWS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED RETIREMENT OF FORMER CFO RANDY WIESE; 31/05/2018 – CSG HOLDINGS LTD CSGJ.J – EXPECTS GROWTH EXPERIENCED DURING 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR TO CONTINUE IN 2019; 31/05/2018 – CSG HOLDINGS LTD CSGJ.J – FY REVENUE INCREASED BY 22% TO R2,13 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Strata-X Has High Graded an Area Within the Serowe CSG Fairway; 02/05/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.81 TO $2.93, EST. $2.80 (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – CSG Systems 1Q Adj EPS 69c; 10/04/2018 – CSG Real-Time Traffic Insights to Help Meet Service Technician Arrival Time Promises; 03/05/2018 – Strata-X Advances Serowe CSG Project; 10/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes Expands Relationship with CSG; 02/05/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 69C, EST. 67C (2 EST.)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14B and $7.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raven Industries Inc (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 94,380 shares to 306,163 shares, valued at $11.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Cp (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 89,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,845 shares, and cut its stake in Parker (NYSE:PH).

More notable recent CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bet on These 5 Value Tech Stocks in 2019 – Nasdaq” on January 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “CSG to Present at the 2019 Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference – Business Wire” published on May 28, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “CSG Launches First Blockchain Technology Lab for the Wholesale BSS Industry – Business Wire” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “CSG Expands Relationship with Atlantic Broadband to Help Enhance the Customer Experience – Business Wire” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MIND C.T.I.: Discount To Fair Value With Safe, High Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold CSGS shares while 55 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 32.00 million shares or 0.50% less from 32.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based Raymond James & has invested 0.03% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Bnp Paribas Asset Holding Sa owns 235,621 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Blair William Co Il owns 8,407 shares. Chatham Cap Incorporated accumulated 0.46% or 42,159 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0.01% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Schroder Inv Mngmt stated it has 329,198 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Everence Mgmt accumulated 0.12% or 16,050 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 80,135 shares in its portfolio. James Inv owns 16,220 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 17,965 shares. Trexquant Limited Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 7,557 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP accumulated 29,555 shares. Hl Svcs Ltd Liability Corp reported 11,225 shares. The Minnesota-based Foundry Partners Limited Liability Company has invested 0.54% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Panagora Asset Management stated it has 271,946 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HOLX’s profit will be $163.51 million for 19.30 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Hologic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

More notable recent Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hologic FQ1 top line up 5%; guidance raised – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for January 30, 2019 : MSFT, FB, V, PYPL, MDLZ, QCOM, TSLA, NOW, ESS, AMP, HOLX, WYNN – Nasdaq” published on January 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “HOLX vs DXCM: Which MedTech Stock is a Better Investment Pick? – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Add Hologic (HOLX) to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hologic HIV test nabs dual claims in Europe – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 14, 2019.