As Csg Systems Intl (CSGS) Share Price Rose, Btim Trimmed Holding by $335,184; White Pine Capital Boosted Its Stake in Ferro (FOE) by $989,700

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Csg Systems Intl Inc (CSGS) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 6,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.78% . The institutional investor held 526,030 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.69M, down from 533,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Csg Systems Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $51.99. About 372,347 shares traded or 73.11% up from the average. CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) has risen 26.89% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGS News: 02/05/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $201.7M, EST. $198.0M (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 CSG SYSTEMS ENTERED NEW $350M CREDIT AGREEMENT ON MARCH 5; 22/03/2018 – Statement from Lanny J. Davis, attorney for CSG; 31/05/2018 – GCI Launches New Data Compliance Solution with CSG; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates CSG Sys Intl $350M Sr Scd Debt ‘BBB-‘ (Recov: 1); 13/03/2018 – CSG Systems Adjusts Convertible Debt Conversion Rate For 2016 Convertible Notes as a Result of Dividend; 21/05/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL INC – JOHNS’ APPOINTMENT AS CFO FOLLOWS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED RETIREMENT OF FORMER CFO RANDY WIESE; 08/03/2018 – CSG Systems Gets New Debt Agremeent, Reducing Interest Rate and Increasing Liquidity About $30M; 08/03/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL SAYS ON MARCH 5, CO ENTERED INTO NEW $350 MLN CREDIT AGREEMENT WHICH REPLACED CREDIT AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO IN FEB 2015; 10/04/2018 – CSG Real-Time Traffic Insights to Help Meet Service Technician Arrival Time Promises

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Ferro Corp (FOE) by 149.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 65,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 110,015 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74 million, up from 44,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Ferro Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.42. About 370,082 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 33.38% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 14/04/2018 – Michael Ferro Sells Tronc Stake to relative of Former Chicago Tribune Owner; 20/03/2018 – Michael Ferro Steps Down as Tronc’s Chairman; Accused of Unwanted Advances; 19/03/2018 – Michael Ferro Steps Down as Chairman of Tronc; 13/03/2018 – TUPY SAYS FERNANDO DE RIZZO NAMED CEO, REPLACES SARDINHA FERRO; 12/03/2018 – FERRO SA FROP.WA – SAYS POTENTIAL TAX PAYMENT PLUS INTEREST PAYMENT MAY AFFECT CO’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDEND; 19/04/2018 – Rackspace Names Jay Ferro SVP and Chief Customer Officer; 21/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Muskan Ferro Silicons for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS – TAKING APPROPRIATE LEGAL ADVISE TO DETERMINE FUTURE COURSE OF ACTION; 28/03/2018 – FERRO CORP FOE.N : BMO STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM AND $29 TARGET PRICE; 09/03/2018 MOIL LTD MOIL.NS – TO SETUP FERRO ALLOYS PLANT AT GUMGAON MINE WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT OF 1.55 BLN RUPEES

More notable recent Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “First Financial Bankshares Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Ferro to Join S&P SmallCap 600 – PRNewswire” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Trump hints at gun background check action – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “G.research’s 10th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $348,715 activity. Thomas Peter T also bought $270,640 worth of Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold FOE shares while 58 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 81.57 million shares or 2.32% less from 83.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Automobile Association stated it has 13,135 shares. Commerce Bancorp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0% or 146,200 shares in its portfolio. Skyline Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 642,500 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Com has 14,349 shares. Punch Assocs Mngmt holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 649,476 shares. 12,613 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al accumulated 4.18M shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd invested in 34,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wellington Mgmt Llp reported 3.72 million shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 917,610 shares stake. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 327 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 0.01% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Icon Advisers has invested 0.03% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE).

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $267.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reading Intl Cl A (NASDAQ:RDI) by 51,845 shares to 79,260 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,538 shares, and cut its stake in Napco Security Technologies In (NASDAQ:NSSC).

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 14,736 shares to 940,703 shares, valued at $46.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A (NYSE:EL) by 2,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 244,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 16.95% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CSGS’s profit will be $22.69M for 18.84 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by CSG Systems International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CSG and ITW Global Leaders Forum Announce Partnership to Create Communications Blockchain Network – Business Wire” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Heat Biologics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HTBX) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Facebook, Inc. (FB) Wants to Be More than a Place to Humblebrag About Your Life – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “S&P 500 posts new closing high amid a more dovish Fed – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “CSG Drives Monetization Opportunities in 5G Networks – Business Wire” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.71, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 18 investors sold CSGS shares while 68 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 31.76 million shares or 0.77% less from 32.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btim Corp holds 0.33% or 526,030 shares. 31,607 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Chatham Cap Group Incorporated, a Georgia-based fund reported 42,069 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management has 0% invested in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Stifel Fincl Corp holds 4,158 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Co reported 18,990 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Macquarie Group Inc has 0% invested in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) for 24,200 shares. Blair William & Communications Il stated it has 0% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). California State Teachers Retirement holds 50,649 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Tci Wealth holds 0% or 21 shares. Moreover, Prudential Public Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). The Colorado-based Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Seizert Capital Prtn Limited Company owns 57,949 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.