As Csg Sys Intl (CSGS) Share Price Rose, Eaton Vance Management Boosted Stake by $1.16 Million; Moon Capital Management Boosted Its Synchrony Finl (SYF) Stake by $779.61 Million; Shares Rose

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 30.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 24,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,886 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 billion, up from 81,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.64. About 3.52M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Rate Was 4.9%; 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Synchrony’s $750M of Three-Year Notes Not Expected to Materially Change Funding Mix or Leverage; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.21/SHR; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Synchrony CEO Margaret Keane (Video); 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 21/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Csg Sys Intl Inc (CSGS) by 7.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 27,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 397,921 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.83M, up from 370,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Csg Sys Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.4. About 146,158 shares traded. CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) has risen 17.66% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGS News: 08/03/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL SAYS ON MARCH 5, CO ENTERED INTO NEW $350 MLN CREDIT AGREEMENT WHICH REPLACED CREDIT AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO IN FEB 2015; 15/05/2018 – CSG Survey Reveals Consumer Priorities for the IoT; 08/03/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL INC – NEW DEBT AGREEMENT INCREASED CSG’S LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES POSITION BY ABOUT $30 MLN; 21/05/2018 – CSG Systems International Approves Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL INC – REFINANCED AGREEMENT INCLUDE AN INCREASE IN TENOR OF LOAN FROM FEBRUARY 2020 TO MARCH 2023; 21/05/2018 – CSG NAMES ROLLAND JOHNS AS CFO; 06/04/2018 – CSG Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – CSG Systems 1Q EPS 42c; 22/03/2018 – Statement from Lanny J. Davis, attorney for CSG; 10/04/2018 – CSG Real-Time Traffic Insights to Help Meet Service Technician Arrival Time Promises

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Synchrony Financial (SYF) Acquires Pets Best – StreetInsider.com” on March 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is Synchrony Financial’s (NYSE:SYF) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Should Synchrony Financial Get More Credit for Q1 Results? – 24/7 Wall St.” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Louis Moore Bacon’s Top 5 Holdings as of the 1st Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Usatoday.com‘s news article titled: “Warren Buffett & Berkshire Hathaway make key changes to 2019 stock picks – USA TODAY” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $87.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,562 shares to 35,486 shares, valued at $7.13 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Luxoft Hldg Inc (NYSE:LXFT) by 1,943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,057 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold CSGS shares while 55 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 32.00 million shares or 0.50% less from 32.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl Gaynor Inc invested in 170,462 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Federated Pa has 0.01% invested in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) for 83,618 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Hightower Ltd stated it has 11,440 shares. Secor Capital Advisors Lp has invested 0.2% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Leuthold Grp Ltd invested 0.05% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Fmr Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 39 shares. Oak Oh reported 5,255 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management Corp holds 0% or 7,100 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited stated it has 10,594 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase Co invested in 0% or 80,135 shares. State Street holds 0% or 1.12 million shares. Moreover, First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 0.06% invested in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) for 18,900 shares. 368 were accumulated by Tower Research Limited (Trc). 15,997 are owned by Morgan Stanley.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88 billion and $43.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 50,071 shares to 600,743 shares, valued at $7.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itt Inc by 166,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 837,995 shares, and cut its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

More notable recent CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CSG to Present at the 2019 Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference – Business Wire” on June 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “CSG Systems International Adjusts Convertible Debt Conversion Rate for 2016 Convertible Notes as a Result of Dividend – Business Wire” published on June 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “CSG Systems International Reports Results for Third Quarter 2018 – Business Wire” on November 07, 2018. More interesting news about CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) CEO Bret Griess on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “CSG to Present at the 2019 Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: May 28, 2019.