As Csg Sys Intl (CSGS) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Goldman Sachs Group Boosted Position; Bb Biotech Ag Lifted Its Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Position by $6.70 Million; Share Value Declined

Bb Biotech Ag increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) by 3.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag bought 100,000 shares as the company's stock declined 9.55% . The institutional investor held 2.98M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.85 million, up from 2.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $34.31. About 490,731 shares traded. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has declined 43.99% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.99% the S&P500.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Csg Sys Intl Inc (CSGS) by 53.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 94,347 shares as the company's stock rose 14.78% . The institutional investor held 270,954 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.46M, up from 176,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Csg Sys Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $53.68. About 163,335 shares traded. CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) has risen 26.89% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold AGIO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.93 million shares or 3.47% more from 54.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Ameriprise Fincl Inc stated it has 633,879 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 80,018 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Fernwood Investment Mgmt Lc has invested 0.56% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 8.15M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) for 46,719 shares. 9,058 were reported by Citigroup. 140 are owned by Whittier Tru Of Nevada. Earnest Prns Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) for 8 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Commerce New York stated it has 0.02% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Shell Asset Mngmt reported 6,420 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 2,887 shares. Rhenman And Partners Asset Ab owns 1% invested in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) for 127,012 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) for 1,172 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 3,280 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.85, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold CSGS shares while 55 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 32.00 million shares or 0.50% less from 32.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Management Limited Co invested in 2,444 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Panagora Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 271,946 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0% or 108,055 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Invest Management Limited Co reported 5,511 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 546,285 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0.03% or 270,307 shares in its portfolio. Qs Investors Limited has invested 0% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Axa invested in 153,500 shares or 0.03% of the stock. California Employees Retirement System has 100,839 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hightower Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) for 11,440 shares. Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 512,751 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 4,303 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Florida-based Raymond James Associate has invested 0.03% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Moreover, Anchor Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS).