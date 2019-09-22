As Csg Sys Intl Com (CSGS) Stock Price Rose, Seizert Capital Partners Boosted Its Holding; Augustine Asset Management Position in Merck & Co (Mrk) (MRK) Trimmed by $429,857

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Csg Sys Intl Inc Com (CSGS) by 47.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 18,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.78% . The institutional investor held 57,949 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.83M, up from 39,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Csg Sys Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $52.93. About 465,684 shares traded or 116.34% up from the average. CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) has risen 26.89% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGS News: 08/04/2018 – CSG HOLDING 000012.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO ISSUE UP TO 4.0 BLN YUAN COMMERCIAL PAPER; 08/03/2018 CSG SYSTEMS ENTERED NEW $350M CREDIT AGREEMENT ON MARCH 5; 22/04/2018 – DJ CSG Systems International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGS); 31/05/2018 – CSG HOLDINGS LTD CSGJ.J – FY REVENUE INCREASED BY 22% TO R2,13 BLN; 31/05/2018 – CSG HOLDINGS LTD CSGJ.J – EXPECTS GROWTH EXPERIENCED DURING 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR TO CONTINUE IN 2019; 29/03/2018 – CSG SMART SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY 300222.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO RAISE UP TO 1.5 BLN YUAN IN SHARE PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO FUNDS PROJECTS; 02/05/2018 – CSG Systems 1Q EPS 42c; 22/03/2018 – Statement from Lanny J. Davis, attorney for CSG; 31/05/2018 – GCI Launches New Data Compliance Solution with CSG; 03/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: CSG-10 Bids Farewell to Rear Adm. Paparo, Welcomes Rear Adm. Meier during Change of Command

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co (Mrk) (MRK) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 5,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 84,082 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.05M, down from 89,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co (Mrk) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $85.16. About 22.71 million shares traded or 131.96% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 09/05/2018 – Global Non-insulin Diabetes Therapeutics Market Forecasts to 2022 – Key Players are AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA 1Q Net Pft EUR341M; 17/04/2018 – DYNAVAX SAYS PHASE 1B/2 STUDY OF SD-101 SHOWS 86% RESPONSE RATE; 05/03/2018 – Aduro Announces Milestone Achieved under Merck Collaboration for Initiation of Anti-CD27 Phase I Trial in Advanced Solid Tumors; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE & MERCK & CO. EPACADOSTAT STUDY DID NOT MEET ENDPOINT; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 03/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Merck for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 09/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Target Cut to EUR85 From EUR110 by CFRA; 17/04/2018 – Labcyte Reaches Agreement With Merck to Supply Acoustic-Mass Spectrometry Equipment

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20B for 17.03 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “BriaCell Announces Public Disclosure: Remarkable Responder in Combination Study of Lead Candidate with KEYTRUDA® – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Congo to deploy J&J’s Ebola vaccine – Seeking Alpha” published on September 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Income Investors Should Know That Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 Pharma Stocks You Should Buy Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $145.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (NYSE:JPM) by 2,921 shares to 40,067 shares, valued at $4.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Mercantile Tru, a Tennessee-based fund reported 9,806 shares. Stralem & Incorporated owns 3.41% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 74,826 shares. West Chester Capital Advisors reported 3,202 shares. C M Bidwell & Associate Limited, a Hawaii-based fund reported 1,915 shares. Boston Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Psagot Investment House Limited reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Flippin Bruce And Porter Inc stated it has 2.98% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Sky Lc invested in 2.18% or 74,060 shares. Cannell Peter B Incorporated has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Iowa Commercial Bank has invested 1.75% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 22,491 are held by Pathstone Family Office Limited. Oakwood Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co Ca holds 3.18% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 88,472 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa reported 980,488 shares. Orbimed Advsrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 2.57 million shares or 3.34% of all its holdings. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability has invested 2.61% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Com Ser by 119,450 shares to 499,708 shares, valued at $52.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc Com (NYSE:CHD) by 146,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,763 shares, and cut its stake in Sp Plus Corp Com (NASDAQ:SP).

More notable recent CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CSG Systems International (CSGS) Passes Through 2% Yield Mark – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “CSG has Again Been Recognized as a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader – Business Wire” published on February 18, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “CSG to Present at the Sidoti & Co. Fall 2019 Conference – StreetInsider.com” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CSG Systems (CSGS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “CSG Expands Relationship with Atlantic Broadband to Help Enhance the Customer Experience – Business Wire” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.71, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 18 investors sold CSGS shares while 68 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 31.76 million shares or 0.77% less from 32.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested 0% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Glenmede Na holds 0% or 243 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The reported 20,360 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 45,345 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0% stake. American Group Inc Incorporated has invested 0% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0.01% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Macquarie Gru Limited has invested 0% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 4,420 shares stake. Bogle Inv Management Limited Partnership De reported 0.19% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Lsv Asset Management reported 1.55M shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation accumulated 6,194 shares. Schroder Management Group Inc holds 0.01% or 264,475 shares in its portfolio. Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 0.03% or 73,290 shares. Parkside Bank And Trust stated it has 20 shares.