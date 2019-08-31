As Cryolife (CRY) Shares Declined, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Lowered Its Position; Constellium Nv (CSTM) Shareholder Restructuring Capital Associates LP Has Cut Its Position by $1.41 Million

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Cryolife Inc (CRY) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 29,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 268,215 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.82M, down from 297,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Cryolife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.8. About 159,872 shares traded. CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) has declined 0.45% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CRY News: 07/05/2018 – CryoLife at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – CRYOLIFE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $250.0 MLN – $256.0 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Cryolife Backs FY Rev $250M-$256M; 07/03/2018 – Cryolife Sees 2018 Adj EPS 29c-Adj EPS 32c; 02/05/2018 – Cryolife Sees FY EPS 29c-EPS 32c; 02/05/2018 – CRYOLIFE 1Q REV. $61.9M, EST. $60.3M; 24/04/2018 – CryoLife Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 10 Days; 02/04/2018 – CryoLife Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – CryoLife Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Cryolife 1Q Rev $61.9M

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp sold 201,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 772,821 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17M, down from 974,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.04. About 649,984 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $37.02 million for 10.75 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.75 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold CRY shares while 43 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 25.58 million shares or 2.16% less from 26.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) for 54,860 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Prtn has 0% invested in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) for 3,149 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 17,270 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 36,002 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY). Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 2,674 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs accumulated 63 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested in 49,462 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested 0% of its portfolio in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY). Citigroup has 0% invested in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY). Jpmorgan Chase & has 8,641 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY). American International Group Inc Inc has 0% invested in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) for 26,697 shares. Parkside Bancshares holds 15 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Com reported 74,009 shares.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $687.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 72,423 shares to 221,935 shares, valued at $15.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prgx Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) by 94,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC).