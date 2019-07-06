As Cryolife (CRY) Shares Declined, Parametric Portfolio Associates Decreased Stake; Cwh Capital Management Has Boosted Borgwarner (BWA) Stake

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc bought 32,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 114,710 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 82,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.77. About 663,167 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch™ Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Cryolife Inc (CRY) by 33.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 32,652 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,240 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, down from 96,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Cryolife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $30.48. About 44,493 shares traded. CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) has risen 20.80% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CRY News: 02/04/2018 – CryoLife Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – CRYOLIFE SEES FY ADJ EPS 0.29C TO 0.32C, EST. 41C; 07/05/2018 – CryoLife at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – CRYOLIFE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP EPS $0.29 – $0.32; 02/05/2018 – Cryolife Backs FY Rev $250M-$256M; 02/05/2018 – CRYOLIFE 1Q ADJ EPS 2C, EST. 2C; 07/03/2018 Cryolife 4Q Loss/Shr 9c; 07/03/2018 – CRYOLIFE 4Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 11C; 07/03/2018 – Cryolife Sees 2018 Rev $250M-$256M; 07/03/2018 – Cryolife 4Q Rev $52.8M

Analysts await CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.1 per share. CRY’s profit will be $2.99M for 95.25 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by CryoLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

