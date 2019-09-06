As Cryolife (CRY) Shares Declined, Arrowpoint Asset Management Lifted Holding by $1.30 Million; Bluefin Trading Holds Stake in Celgene (CELG)

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 29.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 15,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 68,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48 million, up from 53,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $97.51. About 2.34M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Denali Capital CLO Xll, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; Publishes New Issue Report; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 13/03/2018 – Genentech’s Ocrevus Begins to Move the Needle on the Treatment Rate for Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis but May Not Be the Only Disease-Modifying Therapy in Play; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA IN R&D PACT W/ CELGENE FOR NEURODEGENERATIVE DISEASES; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – CHMP ALSO RECOMMENDED APPROVAL OF TWO-WEEK OPDIVO DOSING OPTION OF 240 MG TO REPLACE WEIGHT-BASED DOSING FOR APPROVED MONOTHERAPIES IN EU; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – REMAINING AUTHORIZATION WILL BE USED IN CONTINUING OPEN-ENDED PROGRAM EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY OPDIVO WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,511 MLN VS $1,127 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cryolife Inc (CRY) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 44,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 553,254 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.14 million, up from 508,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cryolife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $991.38M market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $26.44. About 152,634 shares traded. CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) has declined 0.45% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CRY News: 02/05/2018 – CRYOLIFE SEES FY ADJ EPS 0.29C TO 0.32C, EST. 31.33C; 07/05/2018 – CryoLife at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – CRYOLIFE INC CRY.N FY2018 REV VIEW $254.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – CRYOLIFE 4Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 11C; 17/04/2018 – CryoLife May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 07/03/2018 – Cryolife 4Q Rev $52.8M; 07/03/2018 – Cryolife Sees 2018 Rev $250M-$256M; 19/04/2018 – CryoLife Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Cryolife Sees FY EPS 29c-EPS 32c; 02/04/2018 – CryoLife Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mgmt Va holds 3.01% or 116,120 shares in its portfolio. Amica Mutual reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Cleararc Cap Inc owns 0.19% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 10,822 shares. Kepos Ltd Partnership owns 421,920 shares for 2.98% of their portfolio. Farallon Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8.43M shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 34,121 shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd (Wy) invested in 1.85% or 14,654 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Comm holds 0.01% or 9,652 shares. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd owns 14,171 shares or 4.84% of their US portfolio. 8,490 are owned by Rampart Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ally Fincl Inc holds 0.5% or 28,000 shares. New York-based Sg Americas Secs Lc has invested 0.22% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Private Wealth Advsrs stated it has 11,851 shares. Beck Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 13,585 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.17% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 163,286 shares to 55,914 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 24,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,869 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call) (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 50,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW) by 799,731 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.20M shares, and cut its stake in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI).

