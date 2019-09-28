As Crown Holdings Com (CCK) Stock Rose, Green Square Capital Increased Position; Brinks Co (BCO) Shareholder Concourse Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc Com (CCK) by 107.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 5,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 10,362 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $633,000, up from 4,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $66.01. About 891,730 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Concourse Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 346.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concourse Capital Management Llc bought 32,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The hedge fund held 42,090 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.42M, up from 9,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concourse Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $82.5. About 240,727 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 16/05/2018 – Brink’s Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 04/04/2018 – BAIRD ANALYST KALLO: TESLA `IS ON THE BRINK’ OF MAKING MONEY; 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Brink’s Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCO); 04/05/2018 – ‘I’m Nervous Just Watching’: Emerging Markets On The Brink As Jobs Data, Fed Raise Specter Of Rout; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $520 MLN IN CASH; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS – 2018 GUIDANCE & 2019 ADJ EBITDA ASSUME ANNUAL ORGANIC REV GROWTH OF ABOUT 5%, CONTRIBUTIONS FROM 6 ACQUISITIONS CLOSED IN 2017, FROM RODOBAN; 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS – TRANSLATION IMPACT OF CURRENCIES OTHER THAN ARGENTINE PESO, ASSUMING CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES THROUGH 2018 END IS ESTIMATED ABOUT 2% NEGATIVE; 26/04/2018 – Brink’s Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

More notable recent The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brink’s is 160 Years Young NYSE:BCO – GlobeNewswire” on May 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brink’s Completes Acquisition of Rodoban in Brazil – GlobeNewswire” published on January 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Brink’s Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brink’s Appoints Kathie Andrade to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brink’s Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Earnings – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold BCO shares while 79 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 47.19 million shares or 3.58% less from 48.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James & Assocs invested in 31,199 shares. Ariel Investments Limited Liability Company holds 0.48% or 468,396 shares. Kerrisdale Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5.67% or 195,074 shares in its portfolio. 3,860 were accumulated by Franklin Res Incorporated. Advisory Services Limited Company has invested 0% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 40,673 shares. Gradient Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 104 shares in its portfolio. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.51% or 164,897 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 45,493 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amp Capital Invsts holds 19,178 shares. Ameriprise Fincl owns 256,553 shares. Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Moreover, Gamco Inc Et Al has 0.03% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.06% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Moreover, Gabelli Funds Lc has 0.04% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 71,500 shares.

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Crown Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why You Should Buy Crown Holdings – Seeking Alpha” on October 22, 2018. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Crown To Set Science-Based Sustainability Targets In Early 2020 – PRNewswire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CCK) 34% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold CCK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 124.08 million shares or 4.83% less from 130.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.01% or 587,042 shares. Cordasco Net holds 274 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 2.63% or 366,202 shares. Moreover, Mesirow Fin Investment has 0.25% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Brookfield Asset Mngmt holds 86,155 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Limited (Trc) accumulated 5,135 shares. Bb&T holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 9,548 shares. The Tennessee-based First Mercantile Communication has invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Hussman Strategic Advsrs accumulated 1.11% or 65,000 shares. Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp owns 3,568 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Old Natl Bank & Trust In owns 16,644 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 41,740 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd invested 0.02% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Cooke And Bieler LP owns 1.59 million shares.