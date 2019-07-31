As Crown Holdings (CCK) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Contrarian Capital Management Trimmed by $357,858 Its Stake; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Ibm Retirement Fund Has Raised Its Position

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 25.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 6,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,057 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, down from 25,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $63.63. About 671,109 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65

Ibm Retirement Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibm Retirement Fund bought 4,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,088 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 25,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibm Retirement Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $143.46. About 6.18 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Walt Disney Has Expressed Interest in Buying Sky News; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 11/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ lands in ‘Star Wars’ galaxy and cast puts drama behind; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC; 09/04/2018 – China rails at theme park boom over debt risk, “blind” construction; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: White House adds former Disney star to press team

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Forget Activision, Disney Should Buy These Companies Instead – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney: Time To Take The Profit – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Dates for Disney Investors to Circle in August – Motley Fool” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru holds 0.94% or 277,487 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp holds 0.05% or 204,628 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ar Asset has 1.89% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 45,583 shares. Gyroscope Cap Mgmt Grp Llc has invested 0.45% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Endurance Wealth holds 1,254 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp accumulated 0.27% or 121,934 shares. Fdx reported 15,260 shares. Cincinnati Insur reported 375,000 shares. Leisure Capital Mgmt reported 11,040 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Budros Ruhlin And Roe reported 1.99% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Atria Ltd Liability Com owns 55,562 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 0.31% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 19.07 million shares. Argi Invest Ser Ltd Liability Company, Kentucky-based fund reported 8,170 shares. James Investment Research reported 116,509 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt stated it has 1.37% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro by 600,000 shares to 6.75 million shares, valued at $96.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 2.55M shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.83M shares, and has risen its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Et Al holds 0.01% or 13,300 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus stated it has 11,190 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Principal Finance Grp Inc stated it has 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Sei Invs has invested 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Moreover, Gabelli Funds Ltd Co has 0.09% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 268,000 shares. Price T Rowe Md invested in 51,328 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 0% stake. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.02% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Vanguard Group Inc reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Grand Jean Capital has 3.65% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 164,302 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa invested in 0.01% or 51,745 shares. Bessemer Gp Inc stated it has 113 shares.

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Crown Within Striking Distance Of Attaining Its Emissions Reduction Goal – PRNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Suggests It’s 34% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Crown Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.79 million for 10.13 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $6.90 million activity.