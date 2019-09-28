As Crown Holdings (CCK) Valuation Rose, Edgepoint Investment Group Has Upped Holding; At&T (T) Share Value Rose While Crossvault Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $697,686

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 25.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 1.84 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The institutional investor held 9.10 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $555.88 million, up from 7.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $66.01. About 891,730 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Corporation (T) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc bought 21,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 117,755 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.95 million, up from 96,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 21.05M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T Top Washington Official Out Over Hiring of Trump’s Lawyer; 15/03/2018 – MultichannelNews: Source: Start of U.S. v. AT&T-TW Case Delayed Until March 21; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Doesn’t Expect It Will Be Required to Make Any Material Cash Contributions to Pension Fund for at Least Next 5 Years; 17/05/2018 – AT&T and Aira Announce Global Agreement To Unlock IoT for Good; 01/05/2018 – Hadas Gold: Will the AT&T and Time Warner merger be approved but with conditions? Source tells CNN the judge has asked both sid; 30/04/2018 – Judge in AT&T-Time Warner Case Sets June 12 Hearing to Announce Ruling on Deal; 23/03/2018 – AT&T: CWA-Represented Employees Vote to Ratify Mobility Southeast Agreement; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$18.1 BLN; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Expects June 12 Ruling on DOJ Suit Over Time Warner Deal; 12/03/2018 – Buy Time Warner because there will be a bidding war for hot assets like HBO if AT&T deal is blocked: UBS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Joel Isaacson Ltd holds 78,797 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. First Natl has invested 0.38% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Lipe & Dalton holds 85,804 shares. Barnett & Company Inc owns 7,558 shares. Paw Cap Corporation reported 25,000 shares stake. Smith Chas P And Pa Cpas owns 683,322 shares. Fiduciary Trust Company holds 0.33% or 375,734 shares in its portfolio. Boston accumulated 40,026 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa stated it has 0.08% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Baltimore, Alabama-based fund reported 13,481 shares. Bp Plc owns 728,000 shares. Windsor Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 39,299 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability has 0% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Town & Country National Bank & Dba First Bankers owns 73,985 shares or 1.15% of their US portfolio. Cincinnati Ins, Ohio-based fund reported 803,000 shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T CEO reiterates strategy at conference – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Buy Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks – Yahoo Finance” published on September 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “T-Mobile: Sprinting For A Deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Triple-S Management’s (NYSE:GTS) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Selling Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold CCK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 124.08 million shares or 4.83% less from 130.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Markets stated it has 11,557 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Synovus accumulated 15 shares or 0% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co reported 0% stake. Contrarian Mngmt reported 13,550 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 132 shares. Walleye Trading Limited holds 0.01% or 9,803 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 43,115 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Inc Limited Company invested in 0.1% or 9,040 shares. First Mercantile reported 510 shares stake. Bryn Mawr holds 0.06% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) or 18,169 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 0% or 6,200 shares. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 200 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Massmutual Co Fsb Adv owns 1,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 13,833 were reported by M&T State Bank.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $10.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 165,100 shares to 1.48 million shares, valued at $103.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 1.10 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.44M shares, and cut its stake in Colliers Intl Group Inc.

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Macyâ€™s, Inc. (M) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Crown Holdings Is Simply Too Cheap To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Crown To Use Wind Power In 2020 As First Step In Long-Term Renewable Energy Initiative – PRNewswire” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why You Should Buy Crown Holdings – Seeking Alpha” published on October 22, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.