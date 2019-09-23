As Crown Holdings (CCK) Stock Value Rose, Holder Sasco Capital Has Cut by $1.01 Million Its Holding; Jack In The Box (JACK) Stock Value Declined While Jana Partners Has Boosted by $599,400 Its Stake

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 939,532 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.47M, up from 932,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $90.02. About 351,308 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box; 17/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Hit by Rising Potato Costs in Sign of Inflation; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Term Loan; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Maturity Date for Both Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan Extended to March 2020; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK); 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Jack in the Box May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%

Sasco Capital Inc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc sold 16,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The institutional investor held 695,607 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.50M, down from 712,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $64.22. About 791,425 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.79M for 10.23 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

