As Crown Holdings (CCK) Stock Rose, Shareholder Kbc Group Nv Has Cut Holding; Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Stake in At&T (T) Has Lifted as Share Price Rose

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 20,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 536,010 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.96M, up from 515,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $37.45. About 11.70 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 13/03/2018 – EX-DOJ OFFICIALS BACKED AT&T REQUEST TO PROBE WHITE HOUSE ROLE; 09/05/2018 – LA Times: AT&T was paying Trump’s lawyer as the administration turned into foe; 27/03/2018 – Dish Exec: AT&T-Time Warner Merger Would Be Lose-Lose for Rival Pay-TV Firms; 09/05/2018 – US News: AT&T Payments to Trump Lawyer More Than Reported; 30/04/2018 – T, TWX: US v ATT: ruling expected on June 12, Judge Leon said. – ! $T $TWX; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 08/05/2018 – AT&T and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine To Give Girls A Chance To Learn Filmmaking This Summer Through Collaboration With F; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 05/04/2018 – AT&T’s Worries Over NBCUniversal Cited by U.S. in Antitrust Suit; 08/05/2018 – AT&T, U.S. Take Last Shots Over Time Warner as Judge Weighs Deal

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 77.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 33,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The institutional investor held 9,700 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $593,000, down from 43,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $63.59. About 82,850 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 100,173 shares to 113,782 shares, valued at $6.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,320 shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benin Management Corp owns 27,545 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. 2,445 are owned by Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.16% stake. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Pa has 1% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Andra Ap holds 0.07% or 70,100 shares in its portfolio. Edmp accumulated 70,577 shares. Everence Cap Management holds 0.79% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 143,395 shares. Gam Ag owns 184,986 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. First Merchants holds 0.43% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 81,364 shares. Swedbank invested in 0.23% or 1.53 million shares. Hanson & Doremus Management reported 92,398 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 1.78% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hartford, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1.17M shares. Thornburg Investment Mngmt accumulated 3.99 million shares or 1.28% of the stock. Moreover, Hillsdale Investment Mngmt has 0% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold CCK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 124.08 million shares or 4.83% less from 130.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 587,042 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 25,106 are owned by Sei. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.44% stake. Cobblestone Advisors New York invested in 11,971 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 284,852 were reported by California Employees Retirement. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 5,045 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Ci Invests has invested 0.17% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Suntrust Banks Inc holds 4,428 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Synovus Fincl reported 15 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 7.48 million are owned by Blackrock. Stephens Ar holds 3,756 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 177,093 shares. The California-based Globeflex Capital LP has invested 0.18% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Raymond James Ser Advsrs Inc holds 6,045 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evergy Inc by 36,606 shares to 61,065 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 31,842 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).