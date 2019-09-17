As Crown Holdings (CCK) Stock Rose, Grand Jean Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; Lord Abbett & Company Trimmed Stake in Consolidated Edison Com (ED) by $9.46 Million

Lord Abbett & Company decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc Com (ED) by 65.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company sold 108,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 58,200 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.10M, down from 166,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $89.93. About 1.24 million shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 42.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 69,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The institutional investor held 94,330 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76M, down from 164,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $63.08. About 1.07 million shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ED’s profit will be $541.40M for 13.79 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 181.03% EPS growth.

Lord Abbett & Company, which manages about $30.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genfit S A Ads by 39,326 shares to 246,487 shares, valued at $4.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco C Com (NYSE:FRC) by 260,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 552,355 shares, and has risen its stake in Orthopediatrics Corp Com.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.78M for 10.04 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.