As Crown Holdings (CCK) Shares Rose, Holder Lonestar Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $4.32 Million; Diageo P L C (DEO) Share Price Rose While Union Bankshares Trimmed Its Position by $373,596

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91M, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $59.38. About 2.26 million shares traded or 81.72% up from the average. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 11.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 2,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,813 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, down from 20,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $170.87. About 266,037 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 27/04/2018 – Diageo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Diageo Among Top Marketers Recognized For Shopper Marketing Effectiveness At North American Shopper Marketing Effie Awards; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 12/04/2018 – Diageo’s East African Breweries aims to tap rising spirits demand in Kenya; 04/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – DIAGEO ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SUSAN KILSBY AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to Invest GBP150 Million in Visitor Attraction; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO AFRICA PRESIDENT JOHN O’KEEFFE SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Is Said to Seek Popov, Myers’s Sale for Up to $1 Billion; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands; 14/03/2018 – Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes on Leaders With Lacqua (Video)

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 75,438 shares to 102,007 shares, valued at $19.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 13,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWY).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $6.90 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 70,600 shares. The Illinois-based Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). First Trust Limited Partnership stated it has 75,709 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 248,434 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 15 are owned by Howe And Rusling Inc. Nelson Roberts Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 340 shares. Cwm Ltd owns 37 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Paloma Partners stated it has 5,682 shares. Mesirow Finance Inv Management holds 0.22% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) or 26,445 shares. 11,190 were accumulated by Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia. Nordea Mngmt owns 2.10M shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Limited Liability has 0.16% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 13,440 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 104,191 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank accumulated 1,641 shares or 0% of the stock. 5,436 were accumulated by Connable Office Inc.