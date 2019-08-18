As Crown Holdings (CCK) Shares Rose, Holder Contrarian Capital Management Decreased Holding by $357,858; As Analog Devices (ADI) Stock Rose, Marathon Asset Management Llp Lowered Position

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 25.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 6,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 19,057 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, down from 25,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $66.35. About 2.14M shares traded or 45.72% up from the average. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 4.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp sold 37,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 727,044 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.54M, down from 764,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $110.52. About 2.83 million shares traded or 13.32% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gerdau S A (NYSE:GGB) by 19.69 million shares to 19.77 million shares, valued at $76.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Braskem S A (NYSE:BAK) by 15,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE).

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CCK) 34% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Crown Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.77 million for 10.57 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11M for 22.65 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

