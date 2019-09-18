As Crown Holdings (CCK) Shares Rose, Grand Jean Capital Management Decreased Stake; Dynamic Capital Management LTD Trimmed Position in Carlisle Cos (CSL) as Stock Price Rose

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 42.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 69,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The institutional investor held 94,330 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76 million, down from 164,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.21. About 645,792 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 62.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd sold 7,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The hedge fund held 4,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $616,000, down from 11,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $144.9. About 252,953 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Net $309.6M; 25/04/2018 – Carlisle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – CARLISLE COMPLETES SALE OF CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS; 08/05/2018 – Local Wendy’s General Managers Receive National Recognition; 13/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $320m TL, $75m DDTL Due March 15; 03/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Director Terry D. Growcock Retires; 18/04/2018 – GM Names Steve Carlisle Senior VP and President, Cadillac; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Carlisle FoodService ‘B’; New Dbt Rtd; Otlk Stbl; 24/04/2018 – CARLISLE 1Q EPS FROM CONT OPS $0.92/SHR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSL)

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.32 million for 15.61 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold CSL shares while 117 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 48.23 million shares or 1.37% more from 47.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Retail Bank stated it has 0.04% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Capital Finance Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 3,602 shares. First Republic Mgmt Inc accumulated 106,465 shares or 0.08% of the stock. First Manhattan accumulated 530 shares. Fort Lp reported 0.12% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Renaissance Lc holds 73,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability has 0.13% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 63,233 shares. Guardian Cap Lp has 2,204 shares. Bancorp Of America Corp De has invested 0.01% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 5,348 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 211,897 were reported by Parametric Portfolio Assocs Llc. Saturna Cap holds 1.37% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 331,750 shares. Bogle Investment Mgmt Lp De has invested 0.31% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Opus Cap Group Incorporated Llc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.76M for 10.07 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.