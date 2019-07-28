As Crown Holdings (CCK) Market Value Rose, Renaissance Group Boosted Position by $2.22 Million; Moody National Bank Trust Division Stake in Exelon (EXC) Raised by $5.36 Million

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 41,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 498,150 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.18 million, up from 457,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $64.5. About 857,979 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 18851.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 107,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,834 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41 million, up from 569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.82. About 5.35 million shares traded or 3.92% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 02/05/2018 – EXELON REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FORECAST; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants; 23/03/2018 – Five Exelon Utilities Issue Request for Proposals Regarding Aggregation of Capacity Resources in PJM; 26/04/2018 – EXELON CORP SAYS IS SETTING A GOAL TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS FROM ITS INTERNAL OPERATIONS BY 15 PERCENT BY 2022; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT QUAD CITIES 2 REACTOR TO 97% FROM 100%:NRC; 30/05/2018 – NET Power Achieves Major Milestone for Carbon Capture with Demonstration Plant First Fire; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION FILES TO RETIRE MYSTIC GENERATING STATION; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ALL BUT A SMALL PORTION OF ITS BYRON NUCLEAR PLANT ALSO FAILED TO CLEAR IN ANNUAL PJM CAPACITY AUCTION

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11,651 shares to 246,834 shares, valued at $26.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 3,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,166 shares, and cut its stake in Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd (SVNDY).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $6.90 million activity.

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why You Should Buy Crown Holdings – Seeking Alpha” on October 22, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Crown To Use Wind Power In 2020 As First Step In Long-Term Renewable Energy Initiative – PRNewswire” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Crown Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Crown Within Striking Distance Of Attaining Its Emissions Reduction Goal – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 73,490 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 24,859 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Na owns 1,047 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Co invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Cibc Mkts Incorporated invested in 0% or 17,626 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 3.79M shares. First Republic Management Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc owns 56,708 shares. Ionic Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.26% or 29,980 shares. 15,970 were reported by Jensen Investment Management. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited reported 7,634 shares stake. Pathstone Family Office Limited Co reported 70 shares. Bain Cap Equity Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6.51% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 1.25M shares. North Star Investment Mngmt accumulated 230 shares. Geode Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.31M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Foods Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8,584 shares to 31,040 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 56,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,080 shares, and cut its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Invest Management accumulated 24,704 shares. Scotia Inc invested 0.03% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Cap World Invsts invested 0.02% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Atwood And Palmer Inc stated it has 0% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). 336,354 were reported by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Com. 3,724 were reported by First Manhattan Company. Optimum Advsr reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Signaturefd Ltd Liability reported 0.05% stake. Bb&T Corporation invested in 0.13% or 141,941 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0.12% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Tuttle Tactical Management owns 0.16% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 15,829 shares. National Registered Inv Advisor has 11,765 shares. Baltimore reported 8,511 shares. Natl Asset Mngmt holds 0.08% or 12,237 shares. Coastline Trust Company accumulated 11,404 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $837,900 activity.

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Exelon Commits Capital Campaign Gift to 11th Street Bridge Park – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) 7.2% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Must Know About Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Exelon’s (NYSE:EXC) 45% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.