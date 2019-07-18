As Crown Holdings (CCK) Market Value Rose, Holder Private Management Group Lowered Stake by $3.76 Million; As Cardinal Health (CAH) Market Value Declined, Holder Johnson Financial Group Trimmed by $851,616 Its Holding

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 61.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 17,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,132 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, down from 28,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $45.07. About 3.07 million shares traded or 8.88% up from the average. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 16.28% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N CEO SAYS CO EXPECTS CORDIS UNIT WILL BE “ON A PATH TO PROFITABLE GROWTH” BY END OF FY ’19; 09/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS TODAY APPROVED A 3 PERCENT INCREASE IN CO’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.4624 PER SHARE TO $0.4763 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Lowers Outook on Weak Performance — Earnings Review; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject the Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 TAX RATE OF 32%-34%; 23/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. and Cardinal Health to Co-Host Drug Take-Back Events Across 26 States on April 28; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: ‘REVIEWING OPTIONS’ ON CORDIS TAX RATE; 08/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cardinal Health Rtgs Unaffected By New Guidance; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Cordis Initiatives Will Take Some Time

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 69,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 833,162 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.47 million, down from 902,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $59.38. About 2.26 million shares traded or 81.72% up from the average. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Crown Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Crown Holdings, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “High Debt And No Dividend, But Crown Holdings Might Just Be A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on December 24, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability reported 18,889 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.07% or 56,708 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn invested in 715,265 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 80,100 shares. Stephens Ar reported 3,769 shares. Private Mgmt Grp Inc has 833,162 shares for 2.26% of their portfolio. M&T Bank & Trust owns 0% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 14,713 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Rivulet Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2.53M shares. World Asset Mngmt has 5,740 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 64,862 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank stated it has 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 328,687 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc has 13,219 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement holds 0.03% or 24,392 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $6.90 million activity.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22B and $2.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 38,855 shares to 125,379 shares, valued at $22.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Global High Income Fd by 29,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 861,512 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 259,664 shares to 517,277 shares, valued at $63.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 10,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 4.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.01 per share. CAH’s profit will be $286.15 million for 11.74 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Cardinal Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.62% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About Cardinal Health, Inc.’s (NYSE:CAH) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cardinal Health: Another Bellwether In Transition – Seeking Alpha” published on January 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cardinal Health: Recent December Lows Look Like They Will Be Tested – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cardinal Health Maintains Capabilities – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tekla Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 6,300 shares. Miller Investment LP stated it has 25,509 shares. First Mercantile Trust has 0.09% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 8,213 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.02% or 505,622 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt, Delaware-based fund reported 97,873 shares. Moreover, Homrich And Berg has 0.05% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Stratos Wealth owns 10,589 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Motco reported 15 shares. Washington Trust State Bank holds 0.06% or 8,020 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.08% or 407,672 shares. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Na has invested 0.13% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 317 shares. Valley Advisers Inc reported 217 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Crawford Invest Counsel stated it has 1.27% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).