As Crown Holdings (CCK) Market Valuation Rose, Viking Global Investors LP Raised Holding; Maple Capital Management Position in Keycorp New (KEY) Has Lowered by $309,400

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 49.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 18,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 18,925 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $336,000, down from 37,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $18.27. About 10.14M shares traded or 9.24% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net Interest Income $952M; 21/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Var Rtg Acts On Five KeyCorp Student Loan Trusts; 21/04/2018 – DJ KeyCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEY); 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QTRLY COMMON DIV OF TWELVEC-SHR; 10/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 13.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 267,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 2.29M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $140.13 million, up from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $63.6. About 855,159 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90 billion and $22.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 23,470 shares to 114,172 shares, valued at $123.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eidos Therapeutics Inc by 1.10M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 882,353 shares, and cut its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold CCK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 124.08 million shares or 4.83% less from 130.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 1.11 million shares. Captrust Advsr reported 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 13,711 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt stated it has 14,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 0.01% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 752,087 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 4,604 shares stake. 184,332 are held by Hsbc Public Lc. 9,040 are owned by Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Gp. Ajo Lp holds 4,795 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management Inc accumulated 5,524 shares or 0% of the stock. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust reported 480 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 3,803 shares in its portfolio. Scopus Asset LP has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Nomura Asset Mgmt invested in 23,230 shares. 31,085 are owned by Zeke Capital Ltd Liability Co.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17 before the open. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.58 million for 9.52 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Phocas Financial Corporation reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 678,613 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amp Capital Limited stated it has 671,122 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Allsquare Wealth Ltd Company has 0.12% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Allstate holds 0.06% or 177,914 shares. Duncker Streett & Communications has 0% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Susquehanna Intll Llp invested in 364,595 shares or 0% of the stock. First Personal Financial Svcs has invested 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 3.03 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Westover Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.06% stake. Putnam Invs Ltd invested in 0.2% or 5.07 million shares. First Quadrant LP Ca invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 16,128 are held by Carroll Assocs. Shine Invest Advisory Serv, a Colorado-based fund reported 1,905 shares.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25M and $445.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,785 shares to 23,181 shares, valued at $8.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 19,339 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,977 shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).