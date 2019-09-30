As Crown Holdings (CCK) Market Valuation Rose, Sankaty Advisors Trimmed by $1.25 Million Its Position; Mycio Wealth Partners Cut Its Stake in American Express Co (Call) (AXP) by $573,600

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (Call) (AXP) by 97.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 4,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12,000, down from 4,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in American Express Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $118.59. About 2.91 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 08/03/2018 – Is More of the Same Enough for American Express? — Heard on the Street; 12/04/2018 – Fox 31 Denver: Luxe American Express lounge coming to DIA; 18/04/2018 – American Express “off to a good start” in new financial year; 19/03/2018 – American Express: Squeri Succeeded Kenneth Chenault as Chairman, CEO on Feb. 1; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT ON ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.2 % for April; 13/03/2018 – American Express Company Elects Christopher D. Young to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END; 22/05/2018 – Deem Signs Multi-Year Partnership with American Express Global Business Travel; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 22.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 20,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 69,908 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27 million, down from 90,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $66.01. About 918,682 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “These 5 Stocks Have Made Buffett $23 Billion in 2019 – Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “American Express Plans Live Audio Webcast of the Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Companies Hiking Dividends Should Blow Away Treasury Bonds in the Years Ahead – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Indexes Close Mostly Flat Monday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The has invested 0.35% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Quantbot Technologies LP has 0.18% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 14,866 shares. 28,503 are owned by Cibc Inc. Pittenger Anderson stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Principal Fincl Group holds 1.00 million shares. Pennsylvania Trust reported 97,334 shares. Canandaigua State Bank And Com has invested 0.35% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 2,907 are owned by Parsec Financial Management. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Ltd Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 11,365 shares. Oakworth Cap stated it has 3,777 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd has 0.07% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 30,307 were reported by Coldstream Cap Management. Howland Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 16,970 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Incorporated holds 30,880 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Burt Wealth Advsr owns 2,187 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46 billion and $1.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 3,580 shares to 21,249 shares, valued at $5.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 19,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.25 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold CCK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 124.08 million shares or 4.83% less from 130.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Grp Limited reported 3,700 shares. Price T Rowe Md owns 0% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 51,379 shares. Anchor Bolt Ltd Partnership has invested 2.87% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.23% or 1.78M shares. First Personal Financial Svcs stated it has 0.02% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Fdx Advisors stated it has 5,610 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 89,450 shares. Hm Payson Commerce owns 0% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 500 shares. Parkside Bank And holds 0% or 250 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Howe Rusling holds 0% or 14 shares in its portfolio. Miller Invest LP owns 28,795 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Telemus Cap Ltd has invested 0.02% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Gabelli Funds Limited Co invested in 265,000 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.77 million for 10.51 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Crown Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) Shareholders Booked A 57% Gain In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Crown To Set Science-Based Sustainability Targets In Early 2020 – PRNewswire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Crown Holdings Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.