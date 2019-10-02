As Crown Holdings (CCK) Market Valuation Rose, Sankaty Advisors Lowered Its Holding; As Apple Computer Com (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Verity Asset Management Has Increased Stake by $2.00 Million

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc Com (AAPL) by 220.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 10,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,485 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93 million, up from 4,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $989.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $5.63 during the last trading session, reaching $218.96. About 32.03M shares traded or 20.21% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Urban Armor Gear to Launch New Plasma Case for Apple iPad and iPad Pro Exclusively at Best Buy; 23/03/2018 – The Updated MiTek® USP Catalog App is Available on Apple, Android, and Windows Mobile Devices; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – APPLE PUBLISHES CONFLICT MINERALS REPORT FOR REPORTING PERIOD JAN. 1, 2017 TO DEC. 31, 2017; 10/05/2018 – Apple abandons €850m data centre project in Ireland; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million In Damages From Samsung — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – HEARING DATE SET IN PARKERVISION’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT CASE AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – ALSO INTRODUCED A NEW RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING APRIL 10; 01/05/2018 – Apple Leisure Group and The Mark Travel Corporation Complete Transaction to Join Forces; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 22.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 20,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 69,908 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27M, down from 90,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $61.89. About 1.50 million shares traded or 18.21% up from the average. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.78M for 9.86 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

