As Crown Holdings (CCK) Market Valuation Rose, Grand Jean Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position by $4.36 Million; Agco (AGCO) Shareholder Moon Capital Management Has Lowered Holding

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 96.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 80,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The institutional investor held 164,302 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.97M, up from 83,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $65.58. About 723,314 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Agco Corp (AGCO) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 898 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 35,059 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 billion, down from 35,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.98% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $65.87. About 562,491 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 04/04/2018 US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY Adj EPS $3.70; 24/04/2018 – AGCO Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Raises Dividend to 15c; 08/05/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – AGCO SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $3.70, EST. $3.70; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Net $24.3M; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Trade war backfire: Steel tariff shrapnel hits U.S. farmers

More notable recent AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Corn futures, ag stocks plunge following bearish USDA report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 15, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AGCO Reports Second Quarter Results – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AGCO edges higher on EPS beat, consistent industry demand – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $87.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kkr & Co Inc by 17,910 shares to 126,289 shares, valued at $2.97 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,765 shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold AGCO shares while 114 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.65 million shares or 5.19% less from 62.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability holds 0% or 9,050 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Sterling Capital Management Ltd reported 11,302 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc owns 139 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.05% or 12,892 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Corp holds 0.15% or 40,202 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.02% or 60,498 shares. Oberweis Asset Mngmt reported 9,855 shares. Riverhead Capital Limited Company holds 30,305 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon holds 846,769 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 3.21M shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & accumulated 12,335 shares. Centurylink Invest Management reported 19,156 shares. Agf Invests reported 1.60M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Ptnrs reported 973,151 shares. Amalgamated State Bank reported 0.04% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Susquehanna Int Gru Llp stated it has 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 4,528 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Llc reported 6,310 shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 0.45% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 609,550 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Jensen Invest Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 15,970 shares. Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 5,740 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.02% or 207,822 shares. Zeke Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 41,613 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 480 shares. Barnett & Com Inc owns 6,000 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Invesco Ltd invested in 0.03% or 1.44 million shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.13% or 7,485 shares.

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CCK) 34% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Crown Holdings, Inc. Promotes Rost, Expands Global Sustainability Team and Establishes Executive Sustainability Committee – PRNewswire” published on August 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Philadelphia companies hit hard by sharp stock market declines – Philadelphia Business Journal” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.