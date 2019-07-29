As Crown Holdings (Call) (CCK) Stock Value Rose, Holder Anchor Bolt Capital LP Lowered Position by $67.80 Million; Macquarie Group LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding in Costar Group (CSGP) by $815,034 as Stock Price Rose

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 1,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,767 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49 million, down from 13,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $632.18. About 114,002 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 30.64% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 30/04/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 2; 23/04/2018 – DJ Costar Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTI); 22/04/2018 – DJ CoStar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGP); 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Net $52.2M; 16/03/2018 Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $7.44 TO $7.64; 23/05/2018 – LIDA OPTICAL & ELECTRONIC 002189.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY PHOTONICS FIRM HENAN COSTAR GROUP CO FOR 518.1 MLN YUAN VIA SHARE ISSUE; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.65; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adjusted Ebitda $66 Million to $70 Million; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.65, EST. $1.37

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (Call) (CCK) by 93.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 1.26M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 93,100 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, down from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $64.27. About 459,158 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21M and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 8,386 shares to 936,086 shares, valued at $34.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consol Energy Inc New by 117,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 399,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) or 3,857 shares. Cooke & Bieler Ltd Partnership stated it has 2.21% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 178,813 shares. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc has 0.02% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 455,414 shares. Asset Mgmt One Co stated it has 76,853 shares. Silvercrest Asset Grp Limited Com invested in 4,814 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 397,450 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Raymond James Finance Serv Advisors Inc reported 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0.02% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 47,260 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 6,293 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0.03% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) or 200 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Com, a Nebraska-based fund reported 37 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 13,936 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Crown Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Crown Within Striking Distance Of Attaining Its Emissions Reduction Goal – PRNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Suggests It’s 34% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $6.90 million activity.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.48M for 10.23 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87 million for 70.56 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

More notable recent CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) news were published by: Business.Financialpost.com which released: “CoStar Signs Agreement with The Behar Group Realty, Inc. – Financial Post” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 23, 2019 : V, TXN, CB, CNI, EW, DFS, FE, CSGP, CMG, AGR, SNAP, WRB – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) were released by: Business.Financialpost.com and their article: “CoStar Group Signs Agreement with Marcus & Millichap for Commercial Real Estate Services in Canada – Financial Post” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “CoStar Group to Report Financial Results for Second Quarter 2019 on July 23, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Gru accumulated 10,190 shares. Wildcat Ltd Llc owns 133,472 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.05% or 5,524 shares. Wellington Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 1.71 million shares. Jennison Limited Co holds 0.06% or 131,116 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust holds 700 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp owns 86,421 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tower Rech (Trc) holds 2,483 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.13% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 52,138 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd invested 0.08% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). 1,551 were reported by Martingale Asset Management L P. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Ltd accumulated 92,376 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 8,289 shares in its portfolio. 5,687 are owned by Nomura Asset Ltd.