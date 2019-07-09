As Crown Cork & Seal Co (CCK) Shares Rose, Shareholder Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding by $60.13 Million; As Cabot (CBT) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Cabot-Wellington Decreased Holding by $5.05 Million

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Crown Cork & Seal Co (CCK) by 24.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 1.11M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.44 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.81 million, down from 4.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Crown Cork & Seal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $61.65. About 622,191 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500.

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Corp (CBT) by 34.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 112,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 209,480 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61 million, down from 321,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $45.82. About 209,938 shares traded. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 27.49% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 17/04/2018 – MIDWEST ENERGY REPORTS EUROPEAN LICENSING PACT WITH CABOT; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 2018; 07/05/2018 – CABOT – IN PERFORMANCE CHEMICALS, EXPECT TO MAINTAIN MARGINS WHILE CO DRIVES VOLUME GROWTH THROUGH SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 17/04/2018 – MIDWEST ENERGY EMISSIONS- UNDER AGREEMENT, CABOT HAS EXCLUSIVE ACCESS TO ME(2)C’S EXTENSIVE PATENTED TECHNOLOGIES FOR DEVELOPING MARKETS ACROSS EUROPE; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Norit Activated Carbon Introduces Interactive Carbon Selection Tool for Sediment Remediation Applications; 22/03/2018 – Myanmar President Htin Kyaw’s resignation raises doubts about the government’s leadership, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 09/05/2018 – CABOT BOARD BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 33C/SHR FROM 31.5C, EST. 33C; 26/03/2018 – Cabot Corporation Receives Responsible Care RC14001® Certification in Tianjin, China; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital to Buy the Remaining Interest in Cabot Credit From Existing Hldrs Including J.C. Flowers; 23/04/2018 – Cabot Corp Names Erica McLaughlin CFO

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $6.90 million activity.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 3.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.55 per share. CCK’s profit will be $203.02M for 10.28 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Macyâ€™s, Inc. (M) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Suggests It’s 34% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Your Chance To Wear The Crown – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 29, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). The South Dakota-based Dorsey And Whitney Trust Lc has invested 0.07% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Federated Inc Pa has invested 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Alphamark Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 200 shares. The New York-based Gamco Investors Et Al has invested 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.30M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Co reported 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Blackrock Inc holds 7.37 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 35,000 shares. Strs Ohio has 0.21% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 831,888 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.01% or 266,247 shares. Principal Fincl Gp invested in 0% or 14,048 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Ci Invs stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Valley Advisers accumulated 150 shares or 0% of the stock.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14B and $7.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quanta Svcs (NYSE:PWR) by 566,163 shares to 847,567 shares, valued at $31.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 8,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,711 shares, and has risen its stake in The Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK).

Cabot-Wellington Llc, which manages about $846.57 million and $146.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Totl Sm Etf (VTI) by 46,545 shares to 510,835 shares, valued at $76.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. CBT’s profit will be $58.47 million for 11.46 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Cabot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.01% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 34 investors sold CBT shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.51 million shares or 2.44% less from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Co Ny, a New York-based fund reported 9,013 shares. Secor Capital Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Lsv Asset owns 2.77M shares. Deprince Race Zollo owns 714,511 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. The Iowa-based Principal Fincl has invested 0.03% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). 17,082 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp. Eastern Commercial Bank holds 0.3% or 108,234 shares in its portfolio. Vermont-based Of Vermont has invested 0.01% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 42,054 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 1,049 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantitative Management Ltd reported 10,600 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.2% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). D E Shaw Communication accumulated 150,043 shares. Utah Retirement reported 0.01% stake. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 66,412 shares.

More notable recent Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cabot Corporation Announces Election of Christine Yan to Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cabot Corporation: Near An Attractive Entry Point – Seeking Alpha” published on March 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cabot Corporation Prices $300 Million 4.00% Senior Notes Due 2029 – Business Wire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.