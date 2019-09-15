As Crown Castle Reit Shs (CCI) Shares Rose, Shareholder Colonial Trust Advisors Has Cut Its Position; Advent Capital Management Decreased Lazard LTD (LAZ) Stake as Valuation Rose

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Crown Castle Reit Inc Shs (CCI) by 18.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors sold 10,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 43,147 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62M, down from 53,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Crown Castle Reit Inc Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 2.22 million shares traded or 22.34% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) by 16.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 21,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.28% . The institutional investor held 106,750 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.67M, down from 127,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Lazard Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $37.81. About 931,602 shares traded or 23.34% up from the average. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 26.27% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 10/04/2018 – MOVES- Neon Underwriting, Aviva Investors, Lazard Asset Management; 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – “REMAIN COMMITTED TO GRADUALLY INCREASING QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OVER TIME” – CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 3% Position in Cohu; 13/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH TO HIRE LAZARD AS RESTRUCTURING ADVISER: REORG; 11/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – THOMPSON IS FORMER CHAIRMAN & CEO OF PERKINS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC; 16/03/2018 – LAZARD ASSET MGMT REPORTS SHORT POSITION OF 0.51% IN FUGRO; 19/03/2018 – LAZARD BOUGHT 9.73M TURK TELEKOM SHRS; RAISING STAKE TO 5.26%; 10/04/2018 – LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC – MOST RECENTLY GIBSON SERVED AS MANAGING PARTNER AT ASSIDUOUS INVESTMENTS LLC; 11/04/2018 – Peter Q. Thompson Joins Lazard Midwest Advisory Team; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 2.2% Position in Aptiv

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia reported 76,629 shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 34,100 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Com Ltd has 0.04% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt Communication holds 72,549 shares. Nomura stated it has 250,803 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 27,238 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oakworth Capital Inc holds 43 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 8,307 were reported by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd. Birch Hill Inv Ltd Com has 1,600 shares. Duff & Phelps Inv reported 1.01 million shares. Salem Inv Counselors holds 6,455 shares. Moreover, Texas Yale Cap has 0.12% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 25,890 were accumulated by Intll Sarl. 220,603 are owned by Kbc Nv. Reilly Advsr Lc has invested 1.23% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

Colonial Trust Advisors, which manages about $513.21 million and $552.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 Shs (NYSE:PSX) by 9,213 shares to 40,443 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 9,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,231 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $5.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (Prn) by 508,000 shares to 16.53M shares, valued at $64.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortive Corporation by 4,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,329 shares, and has risen its stake in Horizon Pharma Inv Ltd (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold LAZ shares while 81 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 1.94% less from 82.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Lc Delaware stated it has 21,658 shares. 165,496 were accumulated by Basswood Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Susquehanna Interest Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 49,189 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 19,785 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% or 10 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.02% or 1.15 million shares in its portfolio. 398,929 are held by Goldman Sachs Grp. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 9,108 shares. M&T Fincl Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Gilman Hill Asset Management Lc reported 16,585 shares stake. Osborne Prtn Capital Mgmt Limited owns 92,216 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 6,981 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hm Payson holds 0% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) or 3,000 shares. New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). 10,463 were reported by Comerica Bancorp.