As Crown Castle Intl New Com (CCI) Shares Rose, Miller Howard Investments Has Decreased Its Position; Timkensteel (TMST) Shareholder Bronson Point Management Has Decreased Its Position

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New Com (CCI) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 48,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 568,511 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.77 million, down from 616,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $138.25. About 2.38M shares traded or 24.27% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (TMST) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.96% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, down from 287,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Timkensteel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.46. About 270,534 shares traded. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 51.49% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 12/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. EPS 8C; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2Q Shipments Up 5% to 10%; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Be Pressured, Industry Production Down; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 05/03/2018 Tim Timken of TimkenSteel Corporation said the proposed steel tariffs “absolutely will” bring back jobs to America; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL CORP TMST.N – 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING IS PROJECTED TO BE $40 MLN; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $40M; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Slowest in 16 Mos; 27/03/2018 – TimkenSteel to Increase Prices on Special Bar Quality Bar and Seamless Mechanical Tubing Products

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $146.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 153,000 shares to 235,000 shares, valued at $10.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

