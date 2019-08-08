As Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Valuation Rose, Union Bankshares Raised Holding; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Shares Declined, Brinker Capital Has Cut Stake by $395,790

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 32.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 13,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 54,090 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92 million, up from 40,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $140.94. About 1.39M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Brinker Capital Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc sold 2,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 48,852 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.74M, down from 51,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $143.82. About 7.38 million shares traded or 6.19% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire MuleSoft; 09/05/2018 – Benioff: MuleSoft Purchase ‘Critical’ to Salesforce Strategy; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce To Invest $2.2 Billion In Its French Business In The Next 5 Years — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Ideal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 15/05/2018 – Vlocity Launches Automated Claims Features to Expand End-to-End Insurance Policy Lifecycle Management; 09/04/2018 – X2ENGINE, TAPS CRM DAVID BUCHANAN AS CEO; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: MULESOFT DEAL CREATES $150M CASH FLOW HEADWIND; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-23B ON MULESOFT

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Etftrends.com which released: “REIT ETFs That Capitalize on the Increasing Number of Renters – ETF Trends” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) A Healthy REIT? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFR) ANNOUNCES ADOPTION OF MONTHLY DISTRIBUTION POLICY AND DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND – PRNewswire” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Whitestone REIT Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:WSR – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Whitestone REIT Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Webcast and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity. 18,350 shares valued at $2.26M were bought by MARTIN J LANDIS on Wednesday, April 24.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,720 shares to 101,364 shares, valued at $4.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,878 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 91,941 shares. C Ww Grp Inc A S reported 19,900 shares. Wade G W And Inc owns 0.85% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 69,942 shares. Aperio Ltd Llc holds 0.11% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 198,391 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa owns 0.14% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 10,737 shares. Rex Cap Ltd Liability Company has 0.32% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 0.12% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Capwealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 55,221 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corp accumulated 0.08% or 14,624 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Company (Trc) holds 8,730 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Payden And Rygel has 1.15% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 123,180 shares. Mirae Asset Global Ltd holds 44,787 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Co invested in 5,600 shares or 0% of the stock. 7.27 million were accumulated by Capital Research Global Invsts. Shelton reported 746 shares.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Salesforce is Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multiexperience Development Platforms – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Cramer’s ‘Playbook’ For Profiting From A Fed Rate Cut – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Ibtimes.com and their article: “How Salesforce Is Seeding Growth for Zendesk – International Business Times” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed salesforce.com’s (NYSE:CRM) Shareholders Feel About Its 159% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19B and $2.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 41,975 shares to 47,512 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) by 10,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,269 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contravisory Mngmt has invested 1.97% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). West Oak Cap Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 200 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia reported 0.1% stake. Moreover, Gradient Invests Lc has 0.06% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Private Asset has 0.5% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Sunbelt Securities reported 10,909 shares. Iron Financial Limited Com holds 0.14% or 1,350 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability invested in 7,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 20,266 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Mariner Limited Liability Com reported 197,542 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. 33,015 were reported by Perigon Wealth Management Ltd. Citizens & Northern Corp invested in 10,906 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 2.55 million shares. Moreno Evelyn V invested in 52,966 shares or 2.48% of the stock. Dupont Cap Management has invested 0.27% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $5.97 million activity. Shares for $815,800 were sold by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, February 13. 5,325 shares valued at $857,751 were sold by Weaver Amy E on Friday, February 15. Roos John Victor also sold $18,169 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. Conway Craig had sold 200 shares worth $32,216. Harris Parker also sold $1.03 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.13M for 399.50 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.