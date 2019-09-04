As Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Valuation Rose, Union Bankshares Has Upped Holding; Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Upped Its Microsoft Com (MSFT) Holding by $737,625; Stock Rose

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 7,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 55,693 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90M, up from 48,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $136.04. About 18.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Announces Collaboration With Microsoft, Providing Customers With Unique Insights Into Their Threat Data; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 32.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 13,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 54,090 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92 million, up from 40,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $147.58. About 1.31 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Mgmt owns 14,689 shares. Mariner Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 21,948 shares. Advisory Alpha has invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.25% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Doliver Limited Partnership accumulated 2,001 shares. Shine Advisory Incorporated reported 1,088 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 165 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 1,630 shares. Peconic Prtn Limited Company stated it has 82,500 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Dumont Blake Inv Advsr has 5,685 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Inc accumulated 141 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 553,209 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd has 0.13% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 1.42 million shares. 178,833 are held by Fjarde Ap. 77,190 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,660 shares to 138,981 shares, valued at $7.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 4,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,174 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).

