As Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stock Value Rose, Union Bankshares Lifted Its Holding by $1.71 Million; Realty Income (O) Stake Has Increased by Retirement Systems Of Alabama

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 32.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 13,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 54,090 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92 million, up from 40,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $149.1. About 373,483 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 5.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama bought 7,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 141,460 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.41 million, up from 133,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $76.43. About 722,617 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Pepsi Does – Motley Fool” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Realty Income – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Realty Income Ramps Up The Acquisition Machine – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Realty Income (O) Confirms Acquisition of 454 Properties from CIM Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. in $1.25B Deal; Provides Updated FY19 Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Realty Income’s Moat Gets Wider And Wider – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Georgia-based Voya Invest Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Checchi Cap Advisers Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 3,952 shares. Community State Bank Of Raymore holds 397,697 shares or 10.61% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Aviva Public Limited Company holds 168,002 shares. 7,791 are owned by Axa. 17,013 are held by Commonwealth Bank Of Australia. 10,717 were reported by Glenmede Na. Moreover, Usa Fin Portformulas has 0.94% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Kbc Group Inc Nv has invested 0.03% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 3,360 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Campbell Inv Adviser Ltd Liability holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 5,080 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.09% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Sequoia Advsr invested 0.03% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al owns 290,059 shares.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 345,925 shares to 229,696 shares, valued at $19.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 12,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 522,007 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 5,137 shares to 47,168 shares, valued at $5.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,123 shares, and cut its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investing In Property Through Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 REITs for Any Stock Market Conditions – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “You May Have Been Looking At Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) All Wrong – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Plymouth Industrial REIT Closes New Credit Facility with Lower Borrowing Costs, Expanded Capacity and Greater Flexibility – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 165,347 were accumulated by American Grp Inc. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 136 shares or 0% of the stock. 144,474 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks reported 185,640 shares stake. Hl Svcs Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 737,078 are owned by Aqr Ltd Liability Com. Cibc National Bank Usa, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,741 shares. Ironsides Asset Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 13,952 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The invested in 78,874 shares. Waratah Capital Advsrs Ltd holds 1.61% or 119,347 shares in its portfolio. Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.05% or 2,664 shares. California-based Investors has invested 0.73% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Co invested 0.08% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 80,846 shares. Atria Invs Ltd stated it has 36,017 shares.