As Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stock Value Rose, Holder Ems Capital LP Trimmed Its Holding; As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stock Rose, Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Cut Holding

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 35.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc analyzed 52,485 shares as the company's stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,587 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, down from 147,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $47.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $47.78. About 1.49 million shares traded or 5.78% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500.

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 53.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 5,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.35. About 3.63 million shares traded or 101.40% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Ems Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,290 shares to 546,870 shares, valued at $194.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seritage Growth Pptys by 41,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 10,875 shares. Asset Strategies accumulated 6,262 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa owns 0.14% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 10,737 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Lc owns 1,709 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. California-based Capital Int Sarl has invested 0.49% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Jupiter Asset Limited has 0.65% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 1,648 are owned by Ferguson Wellman Mgmt. Tealwood Asset invested in 32,860 shares. Williams Jones Associates Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 831,111 shares. 1.47 million were accumulated by Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Com. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.07% or 176,926 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advsr Lc stated it has 5,511 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Financial Prtnrs Inc has 1,831 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 8,958 are held by First Mercantile. Atlanta Cap Mngmt Commerce L L C has invested 0.16% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.60 million activity. MARTIN J LANDIS bought $2.26M worth of stock.