As Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stock Value Rose, Ems Capital LP Trimmed Stake; Integrated Device Tech (IDTI) Shareholder Putnam Investments Has Lowered Its Stake by $2.80 Million as Market Valuation Were Volatile

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Integrated Device Tech Inc (IDTI) by 37.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 58,367 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 99,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86 million, down from 157,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Tech Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 27/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB-‘ Corporate Credit Rating on IDT; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 30/04/2018 – IDT Extends Leadership in Datacenter and Networking Systems with Launch of Its Latest PCI Express Timing Devices; 07/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 09/03/2018 – Integrated Device Short-Interest Ratio Rises 89% to 8 Days; 09/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Video Transcoding Innovations at NAB 2018; 16/04/2018 – Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ Smartphones are Powered by IDT® Wireless Charging Chipsets; 13/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Latest Technology Solutions at TECHNO-FRONTIER 2018

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 53.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 5,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $134.21. About 1.38 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.60 million activity. Shares for $41,283 were bought by HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR.

Ems Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,290 shares to 546,870 shares, valued at $194.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adecoagro S A (NYSE:AGRO) by 233,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alexanders Inc (NYSE:ALX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hap Trading Limited Com reported 16,657 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt reported 20,411 shares. National Invest Wi reported 22,940 shares or 3.22% of all its holdings. Moreover, Focused Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Ntv Asset Management reported 0.47% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Moody Bancorporation Trust Division, a Texas-based fund reported 65,673 shares. Fdx Advisors, California-based fund reported 39,874 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 0.14% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.19% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 282,433 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 4,165 shares. Assetmark holds 0% or 462 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As owns 65,498 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Invsts has 0.54% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has 0.07% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S Muoio & Com Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 170,500 shares or 7.65% of all its holdings. Essex Investment Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.23% or 32,039 shares in its portfolio. Qs Investors Limited Liability stated it has 42,650 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory reported 5,560 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Westpac Banking Corp invested in 0% or 55,455 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 3,289 shares. Millennium Management Lc owns 2.85M shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Northern Corp holds 0.03% or 2.22M shares in its portfolio. Oakworth Cap reported 240 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aimz Inv Ltd Company reported 18,948 shares stake. Legal & General Group Public Limited holds 0% in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) or 150,448 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% or 24,284 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) or 49,112 shares. Whittier Trust Communications holds 0% or 25 shares.