As Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stock Rose, Union Bankshares Has Boosted by $1.71 Million Its Position; Garrison Financial Has Decreased Its Waste Management (WM) Position by $857,475

Garrison Financial Corp decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 14.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp sold 8,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,860 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97M, down from 56,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $117.91. About 1.32M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 32.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 13,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,090 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92 million, up from 40,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.52. About 1.77 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett Com Ltd, New Jersey-based fund reported 148,214 shares. Td Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co, a Tennessee-based fund reported 80 shares. Forte Limited Liability Corporation Adv has invested 0.52% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Profund Ltd Llc has 7,876 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cognios Lc has 0.84% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Hanseatic Management reported 0.82% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bbva Compass Comml Bank stated it has 1,403 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 7,200 were accumulated by Tributary Mgmt Limited Company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 96,542 shares stake. Mondrian Inv has invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Choate Advisors has 0.02% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 3,000 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions accumulated 8,319 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Sadoff Inv Mgmt Lc holds 4.6% or 516,590 shares. Invest House Ltd Liability accumulated 126,006 shares or 1.42% of the stock. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Lc owns 0.04% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 5,111 shares.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $458.74M for 27.29 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 3,681 shares to 29,404 shares, valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Lg Cap (SCHX) by 10,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Sm Cap (SCHA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Inv Council invested in 0.18% or 64,900 shares. Bahl Gaynor reported 1.86% stake. 1.06M are owned by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 43,494 shares. Sandler Cap Mgmt holds 0.04% or 4,300 shares. Cwm Ltd holds 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 1,274 shares. Lakeview Capital Prns Limited Liability Com holds 3,048 shares. 3,361 were reported by Court Place Advsr Ltd Liability. Vanguard Gru has 53.85M shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Gabelli Funds Limited, a New York-based fund reported 262,700 shares. Kayne Anderson LP has 0.03% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 14,850 shares. 101 were accumulated by Country Trust Bancshares. Tower Bridge Advsrs holds 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 8,845 shares. Bamco Ny has 480 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,705 shares to 108,252 shares, valued at $5.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,502 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,078 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.60 million activity. Another trade for 18,350 shares valued at $2.26M was made by MARTIN J LANDIS on Wednesday, April 24.