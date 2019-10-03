As Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stock Rose, Shareholder Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Trimmed Position; Conocophillips (COP) Shareholder Dana Investment Advisors Has Lifted Stake

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 3999.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 138,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 141,589 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.64 million, up from 3,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $53.07. About 5.99 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 12/05/2018 – Conoco authorized to seize $636 mln in Venezuela PDVSA assets -Curacao court; 20/03/2018 – Japanese utility turns LNG seller after nuclear reactor restarts; 07/05/2018 – Conoco expected to soon temporarily seize PDVSA Curacao assets; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS E&P INDUSTRY TRYING TO ATTRACT VALUE INVESTORS; 23/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 20, 2018; 02/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS RECENTLY BOUGHT ACREAGE IN CANADA FOR $120M; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CFO EXPECTS ARBITRATION RULING FROM ICSID LATER THIS YEAR ON NATIONALIZATION OF ASSETS IN VENEZUELA LIKELY WILL ‘REPRESENT FULL COMPENSATION FOR THE VALUE LOST’; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s: Positive Outlook Reflects ConocoPhillips’ Significant Progress Toward Debt Reduction; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ERNST & YOUNG LLP AS ACCOUNTING FIRM FOR COMPANY; 14/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer For up to $400 Million of Debt Securities

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 8,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 396,310 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.66M, down from 405,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $136.5. About 1.94 million shares traded or 8.62% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Lc reported 132,124 shares. New York-based Miller Howard Investments has invested 2.02% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Franklin has invested 0.03% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Opus Capital Gp Ltd owns 0.31% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 7,859 shares. Camarda Fincl Advisors Limited Co owns 5 shares. Anderson Hoagland accumulated 2.44% or 30,335 shares. 317,672 were accumulated by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Hengehold Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 21,802 shares. First Western Mngmt has invested 4.59% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Llc has 0.05% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 8,307 shares. Us Comml Bank De holds 0.05% or 141,049 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com (Wy) holds 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 40 shares. Birch Hill Investment Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio. Martin Currie Ltd reported 127,554 shares. 564,978 are owned by Envestnet Asset Mngmt.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $85.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 43,999 shares to 390,082 shares, valued at $75.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 681,899 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.86 million shares, and has risen its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “2 REIT Stocks Bulls Should Be Watching – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Set New Highs on Friday — Are They Buys? – The Motley Fool” published on September 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Right REIT ETFs For An Inverted Yield Curve World – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Dividend Stocks That Pay You Better Than Coca-Cola Does – The Motley Fool” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. Comments on Recent Announcement by Spirit MTA REIT – Business Wire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Wall Street Is Bullish on These Oil Stocks Following Crude’s Recent Bounce – The Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Microsoft, Tesla And Xilinx – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ConocoPhillips: In Case The Abqaiq Rally Reverses – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ConocoPhillips looks to sell Austin Chalk assets – report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.5% Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.