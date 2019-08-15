As Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stock Rose, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Trimmed Holding; Amarillo National Bank Increased Atmos Energy (ATO) Stake by $564,774; Stock Value Rose

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $109.37. About 567,708 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 3,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 302,072 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.67 million, down from 305,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $142.41. About 1.06 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 56,728 shares to 184,252 shares, valued at $32.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 418,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Lp invested 0.06% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Hightower Ltd Liability Co reported 0.1% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Gamco Investors Et Al stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Jackson Square Ptnrs Limited Liability has 1.38% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 198,391 shares. Argent Comm reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 5.53M shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Tru Fund owns 8,262 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsr has 0.49% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 23,000 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 43,494 shares. 123,180 were reported by Payden Rygel. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 924 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP reported 68,865 shares stake. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Co has 2,682 shares. Scott Selber holds 15,573 shares.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Brown Brothers Harriman reported 200 shares stake. Rockland Trust holds 0.02% or 1,945 shares. Kbc Gp Nv owns 65,579 shares. State Street accumulated 8.12M shares. Huntington Fincl Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Moreover, Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 126 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has 686,546 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation reported 10,258 shares stake. Weiss Asset Management Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 2,080 shares. Us Bancorp De reported 15,405 shares stake. 12,783 are held by Hl Financial Service Limited Com. Daiwa Gp reported 4,330 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Howe Rusling Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co has 498 shares for 0% of their portfolio.