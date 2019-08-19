As Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stock Rose, Holder Ems Capital LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $395,008; Lowes Co (LOW) Shareholder Greenwood Capital Associates Has Raised Position by $2.47 Million

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Lowes Co (LOW) by 34.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 22,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 87,349 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, up from 64,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Lowes Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $93.92. About 4.37 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 18/03/2018 – Weijia Jiang, Luther Lowe; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BUT A$ NOT BROADLY OVERVALUED; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Net $988M; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: CUSTOMER TRAFFIC IS POSITIVE FOR STORES, WEBSITE; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY SPEECH NOTES; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-1 card ABS; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: AUSTRALIA HAS A LOT RESTING ON CHINA MANAGING ITS DEBT; 12/03/2018 – LCI INDUSTRIES REPORTS RETIREMENT OF LOWE FROM BOARD; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS PICTURE ON NON-MINING BUSINESS INVESTMENT BETTER THAN FOR SOME TIME

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 53.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 5,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $142.92. About 1.41 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Ems Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,290 shares to 546,870 shares, valued at $194.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tcw holds 0.13% or 104,908 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Management Lc holds 5.29M shares. Brinker Capital, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 32,315 shares. Allstate Corp has invested 0.12% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 98,642 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 2,209 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tower Research Lc (Trc) invested in 8,730 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Atlantic Union State Bank has invested 1.92% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Scotia Cap Incorporated has 6,748 shares. Pension has invested 0.21% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Whittier Of Nevada Inc accumulated 0.01% or 555 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv accumulated 26,338 shares. Envestnet Asset Management invested in 621,807 shares. Brown Advisory holds 484,563 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. City stated it has 27 shares.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Court Place Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 13,948 shares. Associated Banc reported 105,728 shares. Homrich And Berg holds 4,687 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel holds 0.13% or 8,915 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning accumulated 172,382 shares. Marco Inv Mngmt Limited Com has invested 1.94% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Montecito Bancorp Tru holds 4,677 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Cookson Peirce And Incorporated invested in 0.14% or 15,182 shares. Smith Moore reported 2,340 shares. 2,725 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company. Country Bank & Trust invested in 1.2% or 247,294 shares. Schmidt P J Management Incorporated reported 2,225 shares stake. Ami Inv Management has 0.12% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri has 28,122 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Shine Inv Advisory Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

