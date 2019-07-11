As Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stock Rose, Grisanti Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $1.19 Million; Robertson Opportunity Capital Upped Its Coherent (COHR) Position by $1.55 Million as Valuation Rose

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Coherent Inc (COHR) by 220% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Coherent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $131.89. About 138,523 shares traded. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 24.46% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.89% the S&P500.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 32.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 9,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,230 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, down from 28,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $134.28. About 748,252 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00M and $164.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 62,508 shares to 95,608 shares, valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 19,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,179 shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $4.60 million activity. HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR had bought 350 shares worth $41,283 on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Limited Liability Corporation reported 105,317 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Connable Office Inc holds 0.69% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 27,678 shares. Summit Secs Group Inc owns 4,700 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 1,648 were reported by Ferguson Wellman Cap. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, Florida-based fund reported 554,012 shares. Reilly Financial Ltd Llc reported 128 shares stake. Johnson Inv Counsel has invested 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Davis Selected Advisers holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 137,880 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Com invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 43,494 shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). C M Bidwell And Assocs Ltd has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Exane Derivatives invested in 1,315 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 33,460 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Cornerstone owns 1,956 shares.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57 million and $163.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qorvo Inc by 14,000 shares to 161,370 shares, valued at $11.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.