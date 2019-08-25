As Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stock Rose, Ems Capital LP Trimmed Its Holding by $395,008; Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Stake in Mckesson (MCK) Has Boosted by $644,904 as Share Price Rose

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 53.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 5,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $146.34. About 1.75M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 11.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 5,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 52,871 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.19M, up from 47,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $144.85. About 2.16 million shares traded or 49.15% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 07/05/2018 – ROBBINS:ROBBINS SAID ADDED TO MCKESSON POSITION IN RECENT WEEKS; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 16/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence from McKesson Supports First-Ever FDA Approval for Metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma Drug; 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON DIRECTORS MUST FACE INVESTORS’ SUIT OVER OPIOIDS; 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: McKesson board exonerates execs from opioid crisis, but the Teamsters cry foul; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.50-Adj EPS $12.80; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Cuts McKesson; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Names Brad Lerman as an Independent Director; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 23,600 shares to 83,075 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Ems Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexanders Inc (NYSE:ALX) by 2,014 shares to 93,745 shares, valued at $35.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.