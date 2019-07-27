As Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stock Rose, Ems Capital LP Cut by $395,008 Its Position; Segment Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake by $300,380 as Share Price Declined

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 32.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 6,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,553 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 20,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 10.01M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: EXPECT FULL YEAR EPS TO BE DRIVEN BY 2H; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – WITHIN NEXT THREE YEARS, TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $250 MLN IN PAKISTAN HAS BEEN PLANNED; 16/03/2018 – Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 15/05/2018 – Australia’s Coca-Cola Amatil says former AMP chair to leave board; 30/05/2018 – Arca Continental: Will Invest US$250M for First Coca-Cola Production Plant Built in the U.S. in a Decade; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO IN U.K. WILL NOT PAY SUGAR TAX

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 53.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 5,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $130.58. About 2.02 million shares traded or 10.78% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00 million and $472.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 6,688 shares to 59,677 shares, valued at $6.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,724 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Trading Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.08% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Welch Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co has 0.47% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). American Tx accumulated 15,300 shares. Texas-based King Luther Cap Management Corporation has invested 0.97% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Sky Ltd invested 2.4% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt reported 5,820 shares. Maverick Capital Ltd invested in 0.01% or 19,110 shares. M Kraus And has invested 0.14% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). State Street holds 0.65% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 175.61 million shares. Sterling Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 155,351 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Tompkins Financial holds 6,800 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma owns 0.01% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 9,130 shares. 173,952 were reported by Williams Jones And Associate Ltd. Duff & Phelps Investment Mgmt Company has invested 0.03% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Prudential Public Ltd Llc reported 1.07 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Ca invested in 0.14% or 9,325 shares. Whittier Of Nevada has 0.01% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 555 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 649,340 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt has 280,844 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Copeland Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). The Japan-based Norinchukin Savings Bank The has invested 0.13% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 737,078 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.16% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 59,286 shares. Eventide Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 1.32% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Iberiabank holds 4,403 shares. Arete Wealth Limited Company invested in 0.08% or 3,162 shares. Moreover, Gradient Investments Lc has 0% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0.1% or 55,527 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested in 104,349 shares. Ems Cap LP holds 0.03% or 2,726 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.60 million activity. HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR had bought 350 shares worth $41,283.

Ems Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexanders Inc (NYSE:ALX) by 2,014 shares to 93,745 shares, valued at $35.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 122,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 729,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Seritage Growth Pptys.