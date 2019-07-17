As Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stock Price Rose, United Asset Strategies Has Lowered Its Holding; Blb&B Advisors Lifted Its Stake in Target (TGT) by $907,440 as Valuation Declined

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 88.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 46,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,262 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $802,000, down from 53,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $131.62. About 1.40 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 11,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,350 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65M, up from 59,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $87.86. About 2.93 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in St. Louis; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Average Transaction Amount Rose 0.4%; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Gross Margin 29.8%; 15/05/2018 – TGT NEXT-DAY DELIVERY FREE FOR REDCARD ORDERS, $2.99 OTHERWISE; 23/03/2018 – Baz Hiralal: Exclusive: As Grocery Wars Rage, Target $TGT And Kroger $KG Mull A Merger; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Target’s Outlook Has Been Revised to Stable From Negative; 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q EPS $2.02

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $4.60 million activity. MARTIN J LANDIS had bought 18,350 shares worth $2.26 million on Wednesday, April 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.08% or 105,317 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0.18% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Metropolitan Life Insur Co New York accumulated 52,635 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Marsico Management Ltd Liability reported 72,680 shares. Camarda Financial Advisors Lc, Florida-based fund reported 26 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 790,394 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 178 shares or 0% of the stock. Tru Of Vermont reported 0.01% stake. 1,956 are held by Cornerstone Advsr. City accumulated 0% or 27 shares. Cim Invest Mangement reported 4,403 shares stake. Mackay Shields Ltd Co stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Hl Finance Svcs Ltd Company reported 4,165 shares. Ci Invs Inc owns 81,980 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited reported 17,050 shares.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $425.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 12,532 shares to 20,520 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 6,943 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,418 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27 million and $850.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 14,079 shares to 79,486 shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 11,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,175 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.