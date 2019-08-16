As Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stock Price Rose, Union Bankshares Lifted Its Position by $1.71 Million; Comgest Global Investors Sas Has Lifted Apple (AAPL) Holding by $3.08 Million as Stock Value Rose

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 32.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 13,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 54,090 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92 million, up from 40,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $142.41. About 1.21 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 52.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 16,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 47,600 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.04M, up from 31,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $911.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $201.74. About 27.88 million shares traded or 3.85% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – Financial Post: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 20/03/2018 – Apple to buy up to 270 million smartphone panels this year, industry sources say; 18/05/2018 – Apple suppliers brace for profit slide as gadget sales slow; 05/03/2018 – DONOHOE:COMMITTED TO OBTAINING APPLE TAX PAYMENT; 04/04/2018 – APPLE WORKING ON TOUCHLESS CONTROL AND CURVED IPHONE SCREEN-BLOOMBERG,CITING; 19/04/2018 – Got an old iPhone? Apple’s newest robot can disassemble and recycle it; 09/05/2018 – Apple is a ‘productive cash machine’ but probably not as innovative as it used to be: Chamath Palihapitiya; 15/05/2018 – MOORE REDUCED FB, AAPL, MSFT, PX, MON IN 1Q: 13F; 27/04/2018 – JF Larouche: Apple’s mistakes with HomePod will cost it a huge new market, according to a brutal Deutsche Bank analysis (AAPL); 26/03/2018 – Apple Music boss Jimmy Iovine says streaming services need to diversify to stay alive

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Management Group Inc has invested 1.46% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). White Pine holds 2.43% or 25,564 shares in its portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 9,916 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 126,625 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt Corp owns 99,105 shares for 2.2% of their portfolio. Robecosam Ag owns 12,000 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Tru Of Virginia Va has invested 1.59% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Intersect Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 4.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wellcome (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome owns 3.24M shares or 9.95% of their US portfolio. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct reported 2.79% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Element Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,406 shares. Cubic Asset Lc reported 1.69% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Golub Grp Limited Liability Com reported 246,219 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Com has 141,094 shares for 2.9% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain has 0.37% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 45,211 shares.

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4,500 shares to 12,400 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 300,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.35M shares, and cut its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,660 shares to 138,981 shares, valued at $7.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 10,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,039 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).